Victoria sends James Bay bike lanes choice to next phase

Public engagement has concluded for designs on the second phase of the James Bay portion of the City of Victoria’s 32-kilometre all ages and abilities (AAA) cycling network.

With either Superior Street or Michigan Street to be chosen for a new east-west bike lanes route, more than 1,300 residents provided feedback through online surveys and mapping activities between February and June, according to a city news release.

Staff are now reviewing survey results and will recommend design modifications to council later this summer.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said the city continues to invest in sustainable transportation, including completing AAA connections in James Bay.

”With a growing community we are making changes to our streets to help residents and visitors move safely, using all modes of transportation,” Helps said.

Added Coun. Stephen Andrew, council’s James Bay neighbourhood liaison, “this turnout demonstrates that the James Bay community cares about improving road safety. It was encouraging to see so many people providing ideas and suggestions in this process.”

Feedback on the network’s first phase emphasized road crossings, on-street parking retention, vehicle circulation and safety features for riders and pedestrians.

For more details on the project, go to engage.victoria.ca.

