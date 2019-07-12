Jeanne Socrates is heading north after passing the French Polynesian Islands. (File submitted/Jeanne Socrates)

Victoria senior sails past Tahiti on her journey to break world record

Jeanne Socrates is on track to be the oldest person to sail the world on a solo trip

Jeanne Socrates is heading north after passing the French Polynesian Islands on the 280th day of her global sail.

The 76-year-old Victoria resident is aiming to break the world record as the oldest person to sail around the world on a solo trip. She already earned the title as the oldest woman to do so in 2013.

Socrates launched her ship, Nerida, on Oct. 2, 2018, from Victoria. Now, on day 280, she is just shy of the equator on her journey home.

ALSO READ: Senior sailor en route to Victoria after near-disaster during trip around the world

In the past few weeks, Socrates faced rough waters while heading towards Tahiti from New Zealand.

“It’s been rough now for so many days, I’ve lost count … and seas are set to continue tossing us around at just over 4 [metres] for another two days at least,” she wrote in her blog. “The best, safest place to be is on or in my bunk – moving around the heeled, ever-lurching boat in these very big, rough seas is difficult, so kept to a minimum.”

On day 280 of her sail, Jeanne Socrates just passed the French Polynesian Islands (mmsn-shiptrak.herokuapp.com)

During the rough weather, she’s been able to use her radio to stay in contact with people and even came across some old friends.

“I was delighted to be able to chat to friends from two different boats – one of which I’d not seen for three years or more but suddenly heard their boat name mentioned by someone else – so we ended up making contact,” she wrote. “I’m also chatting daily to amateur radio friends … Am I lonely? Not at all.”

ALSO READ: Victoria’s record-breaking senior sailor hits rough waters

Finally, after weeks of lurching, Socrates found warm temperatures and smooth waters – though still not without a surprise or two.

“[I] suddenly noticed quite a large flying fish behind the steering wheel that must have flown on board overnight – bit [sic]. enough to eat but now rather dried up.”

As she continues north now, Socrates will focus on repairing her main sail, which has several holes and tears in it from the wind.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online
Next story
13 U.S. subs frequent waters off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Recent water main break leads to second flooding in Langford home

Home was one of several affected in February water main break

Pacific FC looking for points on Saturday against Hamilton’s Forge FC

BC Transit offering special game day service routes for July 13 game

Sarah McLachlan in Saanich to play a concert at the Power To Be Nature Gala on July 12

‘It just feels really good to be able to give back,’ said the Canadian singer

When hospital becomes home: Victoria seven-year-old has spent a third of her life in hospital

Mother grateful for the care her daughter received at VGH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Loss of music room at George Jay Elementary School hits sour note with PAC

Starting in September 2019 the music room will be converted into a classroom

VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at B.C. hydroelectric project

Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks

Western Forest Products strike on Vancouver Island set to enter third week

Union says company doesn’t agree to mediator Vince Ready, Western says it isn’t the case

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

By the numbers: New law centre serving B.C. region with highest rates of kids in care

Newly-opened Parents Legal Centre to serve Comox Valley, Campbell River and Port Hardy

North Island saw five overdose deaths in two months, according to BC Coroner

Area has third highest rate, with 15 fatal illicit drug fatalities by May 31

Report highlights a growing and vibrant downtown

Jeff Bray Downtown Victoria Business Association For the past few years, there… Continue reading

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

Most Read