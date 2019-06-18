Victoria seventh most youth-friendly Canadian city: national index

Victoria is Canada’s seventh most youth-friendly city, according to a recently released national index.

The index, from Toronto-based organization, YouthfulCities, measures the performance of 22 Canadian cities across 21 areas, including affordability, diversity, health, and music and nightlife.

Victoria topped the index’s education and creative arts measurements.

“We’re building a city where young people feel that they have a place and a voice,” Mayor Lisa Helps said in a news release. “What we learn from this national survey will help us plan how we can do even better.”

More than 300 youth — predominantly between 15 and 29 — were surveyed for the index.

Victoria ranked fourth in diversity and sixth in safety, but last in financial services, 20th in health and 17th in environment.

“It’s essential for the region to be an attractive and viable location for young people to stay here, or move here, and grow roots. The next generation of residents will be the driving force in our local economy, but we need to ensure we can continue to attract them here,” said Bruce Williams, interim CEO of South Island Prosperity Partnership, an economic development organization for the Greater Victoria area.

“The data from the YouthfulCities Index provides valuable insight about where we need to improve, but the findings also help us promote Greater Victoria and work collaboratively with organizations, like the Victoria Foundation, on youth-related initiatives.”

This year was the first year Victoria participated in the index.

