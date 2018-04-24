Amy Carr, a sheet metal fabricator at Lewis Sheet Metal, prepares a filter rack to be welded. The Red Seal certified journeyman was honoured with a B.C. Construction Leadership Award for her work in advocating to keep women in the trades industry. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Victoria sheet metal worker honoured with B.C. Construction Leadership Awards

Advocating to keep women in the trades, Amy Carr thankful to be recognized in her industry

They call her a trailblazer.

Victoria-based sheet metal worker Amy Carr was recently honoured for her work as a tradesperson at the B.C. Construction Leadership Awards.

“It was nice that they were recognizing women and nice to be thought of that way by my peers, who nominated me,” says the Red Seal certified journeyman who is also a mom of three and a part-time little league coach.

Carr was nominated by a union sister who described her as a role model for women in the sheet metal trade, who “continuously seeks to improve and expand her knowledge and skills.”

Along with serving as the safety officer in her shop at Lewis Sheet Metal, Carr is a member of the Vancouver Island Construction Association and the joint apprentice committee of Build Together, a national program that supports and mentors women in the skilled construction trades.

In March, she was part of the Build Together team that secured $1.8 million in funding for pilot projects aimed at women in the trades.

The funding is to be directed toward providing courses in shifting the culture around women in the trades, community outreach, and working with trades schools to encourage women to stay in their jobs.

“There’s so much focus on recruiting women to work in the trades, but not enough on retention,” Carr says, pointing to the fewer than three per cent of all apprentices in construction and industry trades who are women.

RELATED: Premier John Horgan vows union public construction

“It’s hard, it’s not always easy on job sites,” she says, crediting her carpenter husband for keeping her going when the going got tough.

“We all have our struggles on the job, as males and females, there’s a lot to learn, but women seem to have it a little harder,” she says.

The good part, Carr says, is more women are coming up in the trades, and that’s what is needed: “Women supporting other women.”

Of the six B.C. tradespeople honoured alongside Carr for their contributions to the construction workforce, three others were women.

“We’re getting there, we’re starting to get the respect,” she says, hopeful for the progress she sees. “Our work and our work ethic is proving we have a place and we belong there.”

The awards were hosted by the B.C. Construction Association (BCCA), the four Regional Construction Associations, the Industry Training Authority, WorkSafeBC and the provincial government.

“It’s a great privilege to honour the hard-working women and men who are the backbone of B.C.’s construction sector,” said BCCA president Chris Atchison.

Over 225,000 British Columbians currently work in construction and the skilled trades, supported by 24,000 employers.

“The numbers are impressive,” Atchison said. “But it’s crucial that we stay focused on the individuals and businesses that rely on us to make choices that ensure a productive and resilient sector.”

kristyn.anthony

@vicnews.com

 

Amy Carr, a sheet metal fabricator at Lewis Sheet Metal, prepares a filter rack to be welded. The Red Seal certified journeyman was honoured with a B.C. Construction Leadership Award for her work in advocating to keep women in the trades industry. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Previous story
Sooke property tax hike set at 2.79%
Next story
Trump: ‘Our hearts are with the grieving families in Canada’

Just Posted

Esquimalt council green-lights first mass-timber building on Vancouver Island

Mayor appreciates 12-storey structure’s proximity to naval base, graving dock and Seaspan

Greater Victoria School District adopts new dress code policy

Two years in the making, SD61 moves to more inclusionary guidelines

Legal action against B.C. specualtion tax a last resort

Group of Arizona home owners feel they’ve been swept up in an attack on land speculators

Rock the Rink gives youth once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Winning band will get to play a set at Rock the Shores

Sooke makes call for regional fire dispatch

Some municipalities decide to take service off-Island

Parents call for change to health laws after Oak Bay teen’s death

Accidental overdose has Elliot Eurchuk’s parents seeking change to B.C Infants Act

Amalgamation Yes hosting citizen’s assembly info meeting Wednesday at Vic High

Mayors of Victoria and Saanich will be on hand to give updates to residents

EDITORIAL: Greater Victoria amalgamation no magic bullet

Taxpaying citizens need to ask tough questions of both sides in debate

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Toronto police officer ‘gave himself the space and time’ in van attack

Footage shows officer standing up, turning off his siren and talking clearly to the suspect

$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Inquest set 10 years after B.C. woman shot, left to die

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

B.C. hockey team to retire Humboldt Bronco victim’s number

BCHL’s Surrey Eagles to retire Jaxon Joseph’s No. 10 in light of bus tragedy

Most Read