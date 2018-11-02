Seaspan Victoria Shipyards operates within the federally-owned Esquimalt Graving Dock, the largest solid bottom commercial dry dock on the West Coast of the Americas. (Seaspan Victoria Shipyards photo)

Victoria shipyard one of three in Canada to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

Funds are to maintain Canada’s 12 Halifax-class frigates

A Victoria shipyard is one of three in Canada set to share $7-billion in navy maintenance and repair contracts to maintain the country’s 12 Halifax-class frigates, the core of the Royal Canadian Navy fleet.

The federal government announced the advance contract award notices Thursday for Seaspan Victoria Shipyards in Victoria, as well as Halifax’s Irving Shipbuilding Inc., and Davie Shipbuilding in Levis, Que.

“We are extremely proud and confident that we can deliver,” said Tim Page, Seaspan’s vice-president of government relations. “We have been doing work on the frigates since they were built in the ‘90s. Thursday’s announcement was confirmation of the confidence and trust the federal government has in Seaspan to provide on budget and in a timely manner.”

RELATED: 3 shipyards set to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

The shipyard is waiting to celebrate though as the deal provides a 15-day waiting period to allow other interested suppliers to bid on the contract if they feel they can meet the requirements laid out in the contract notice.

“The government has done their homework and have identified what they think are the only suppliers that can meet their requirements, but to make sure it is fair, they allow a 15-day cure period for people to come forward,” Page said.

Seaspan operates within the federally-owned Esquimalt Graving Dock, the largest solid bottom commercial dry dock on the west coast. They employ 1,100 people, 400 of which are expected to be needed for the new contract work.

“That for us is so important – the stability and dependability of the work, should the contract go ahead,” said Page, of the work that would span a couple decades.

ALSO READ: Federal government announces over $115 million to Royal Canadian Navy

The 12 Canadian-built Halifax-class frigates are considered the backbone of the Royal Canadian Navy. The ships were originally designed for anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, according to Royal Canadian Navy.

In 2016, the last of the frigates completed the Halifax-class modernization project, which involved the installation of state-of-the-art radars, defences, and armaments combining anti-submarine, anti-surface, and anti-air systems to deal with threats below, on and above the sea surface.

The new maintenance and repair contracts are to maintain the 12 frigates until the end of their operational life, estimated at another 20 years.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria mother whose son died in sailing accident goes to court

Just Posted

Victoria mother whose son died in sailing accident goes to court

Teen Gabriel Pollard died after his transportation sling malfunctioned

Victoria shipyard one of three in Canada to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

Funds are to maintain Canada’s 12 Halifax-class frigates

Return to Regina Park: Members of tent city met by concerned neighbours

Homeless activists take shelter at Regina Park for first time since remediation

Douglas Street 24-hour transit and bike priority lanes open Nov.5

Vehicles caught travelling in priority lanes face $109 fine

October property sales pop in Greater Victoria

The VREB noticed an increase in sales from last month, which may surprise some people as the yearly trend continues to fall

Speeding cars and near-misses have George Jay parents calling for change

A car going 10 or 20 km/h over can mean difference between life and death if pedestrian struck

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Victoria Conservatory of Music’s founding faculty feature in Sunday concert

Chamber Music series kicks off with Masters, Friends and Mentors

Sidney Concert Band salutes veterans on Nov. 4

Mary Winspear Centre concert honours 96-year old veteran

Vikes’ Mollenhauer named national Player of the Year

Mollenhauer, Vikes chasing 12th national title

B.C. paramedic aims to save lives with multi-language translation book

James Shearer has launched the Emergency Medical Translator – which he calls one of the first tools designed specifically for emergency environments

X gender identity now recognized on B.C. ID’s

Government-issued identification now offer male, female and X under gender field

Investigation into northern B.C. bus crash underway but all injured released

RCMP blame weather and slippery road conditions as possible factors in a bus crash north of Prince George, B.C., that sent 18 people to hospital.

Most Read