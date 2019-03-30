Bliss Prema picks out a new dress for one of her daughters at the temporary site for the 1Up Victoria Single Parent Resource Centre. The original office was in a now-condemned building, forcing the organization to find space at the Centennial United Church. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria single parent resource centre forced to flee collapsing building

1Up was operating out of a heritage building that is now condemned

Six years ago, Bliss Prema lived in a beautiful house in Victoria’s affluent Rocklands neighbourhood with her husband and two daughters. She would often donate old clothes and toys to the 1Up Victoria Single Parent Resource Centre, but never imagined that in a few years she would need those donations herself.

After Prema and her husband divorced, she suddenly found herself as a single mother struggling to get by.

“It’s been a full circle for me,” Prema said. “I’ve had the amazing opportunity of going from a fully supported person in a marriage to all of a sudden being on my own and having to struggle and learn how to be independent with two children.”

When Prema accessed 1Up for the first time as a single parent, she felt immediate relief.

“When you’re facing something that’s so foreign, it’s all new territory. I’d never been a single parent before so it was so empowering and so impactful to have this whole network that’s there to support you,” Prema said. “Now it’s interesting just to come in and grab a pair of summer shoes for the girls and find a business dress for me for a meeting. On so many different fronts they have us covered.”

ALSO READ: Support group helps Victoria parents navigate issues with children

1Up is a charity organization that helps support 1,800 family members, averaging out to 250 families accessing services every month. The organization offers food, clothing, school supplies, Christmas hampers, counselling services, mentorship programs, life skills classes and parenting education workshops as some of its services. It is run through fundraising efforts, as well as through grants and donations.

For nearly three decades, 1Up has worked out of its heritage building at 602 Gorge Rd. E., but as of January the group had to flee the building after it was condemned.

“A report came back saying there were serious structural concerns, and that the building was certain to collapse,” said Marianne Sorensen, executive director of 1Up. “So, we had to make a really quick decision that we couldn’t risk our staff, members and volunteers.”

ALSO READ: Oak Bay’s Spandads help give new life to used bikes

Within a day, the group grabbed everything they could before locking up the building for good.

The building needs significant repairs, Sorensen said. Interior and exterior cracks were caused by a shifting foundation, so the building will need to be lifted, a new foundation poured, beams and bricks replaced and seismic upgrades installed.

“It would be at least $1 million,” Sorensen said. “As a designated heritage building, we can’t demolish it, nor can anyone who intends to buy it.”

1Up purchased the building in 1991, and thanks to a generous donor never had to make mortgage payments on the building. The organization tried to sell the building in recent years, most recently listing it for $700,000 for 18 months with zero takers.

1Up has since moved across the street, renting out the gym at the Centennial United Church at 612 David St. as a temporary site. While Sorensen is grateful for the space, 1Up now has limited hours and space to operate in.

“We’re not able to accept nearly the amount of community donations,” Sorensen said. “Other people use the facility, too, so each day we have to take everything out of storage, set it up and then pack it up again.”

1Up is looking at any other option available for a more permanent site, including advocating with the City of Victoria to lift the heritage designation on the old building so that it can be demolished.

In the meantime, renting out the church space has allowed the group to keep in touch and stay busy. One of the new opportunities the temporary space offers is a kitchen, allowing the group to organize community meals. Prema hopes that wherever the centre ends up, that a kitchen might be included.

“As a single parent, night after night you’re making meals and then you can just come to this community,” Prema said. “That way it’s easy to remember we’re all in the same boat, we’re all going through the same struggles. and all of a sudden it doesn’t feel so lonely anymore.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
ArtSea turns a municipal art-off into a symbol of collaboration
Next story
Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Just Posted

Victoria single parent resource centre forced to flee collapsing building

1Up was operating out of a heritage building that is now condemned

Tenfold quilters mark 10 years with Sidney Museum exhibit

The quilters from Campbell River and Black Creek like to “break all the rules”

Energy efficient home upgrades could net rebates and free kits during spring renovations

Incentives include free kits for qualifying incomes and up to $5,000 for insulation costs

Community rallies while Hannah Day fights for her life

Funds quickly surpass goal to support Hannah Day’s family in staying by her bedside

Multiple Saanich sites considered for velodrome proposal

Cycling community would benefit from covered velodrome

PHOTOS: Combat boots begin cross-country journey for 75th anniversary of D-Day

About 14,000 Canadians stormed Juno Beach in northern France on D-Day, June 6, 1944

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Jody Wilson-Raybould offers written, audio evidence to the House of Commons justice committee

Woman devastated after small dog killed in fenced backyard of B.C. home

Larger dog attacks 13-year-old Maltese/Bichon Frise cross

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

Most Read