Victoria SNIWWOC founder up for national women’s award for volunteer efforts

Victoria’s Boma Brown is a semi-finalist in the running for the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth award

Boma Brown, founder of the Victoria Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour, is one of 10 semi-finalists from across Canada in the running for the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth award. (Photo courtesy Boma Brown)

Victoria’s Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women and Colour (SNIWWOC) is asking the public to support its founder as she’s in contention for a national women’s award.

Boma Brown is one of 10 semi-finalists from across Canada in the running for the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth award, honouring extraordinary women who volunteer to serve their communities.

Each honouree gets $10,000, but the one with the most votes by March 4 receives an extra $10,000 for their charitable work.

A SNIWWOC news release said Brown’s leadership has led to the creation of current and coming community-building programs in areas such as free mental health counselling, COVID-19 care packages, yoga and wellness classes and grief recovery.

“Brown is the embodiment of the L’Oreal Paris tenet that ‘Every Woman Is Worth It,’ as she has been selflessly donating her time to her community for many years, founding SNIWWOC in 2014, so that she could scale up her philanthropic efforts,” the release said.

Under Brown, the support network has spear-headed anti-racist town hall events and campaigns confronting systemic racism and racism in the health-care system.

“Through SNIWWOC, Brown’s vision of a non-profit organization that supports BIPOC women, youth, children and non-binary, two-spirited folks was realized,” the release said. “SNIWWOC’s work addresses the social, cultural and political realities of immigrant and Indigenous communities and is informed by a commitment to reproductive justice, which recognizes that struggles for sexual and reproductive rights is not a singular issue. It is linked to wider struggles against oppression, like racism, sexism, colonization, immigration rights, income disparities, access to education and more.”

