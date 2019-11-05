Maize, a three-month-old brindle puppy, was hit by a car and the Victoria SPCA branch is asking for the public’s help to pay for her medical costs. (BC SPCA)

Victoria SPCA branch asks public for help after puppy hit by car

Three-month-old puppy requires surgery, medication, vaccinations

The BC SPCA in Victoria is asking for the public’s help to cover medical costs after a three-month-old puppy was hit by a car.

The puppy, named Maize, has gone through surgery to mend four broken bones in her pelvis and hips and has had wound care for abrasions on her skin that were caused by road rash.

“Maize is a sweet puppy who can recover from this terrible accident,” said BC SPCA Victoria branch manager Annie Prittie-Bell in a statement. “We deeply appreciate support from the public to help provide the medical care Maize needs to get back on her paws.”

READ ALSO: Young woman injured, dog dead after pedestrian collision in Oak Bay

The SPCA said Maize will need about three months to recover from her surgery. The cost of care, including physiotherapy, spay and vaccinations, is expected to reach $8,430.

According to the BC SPCA medical emergency website, Maize has a prognosis to live a full life with the surgeries required. A fundraising goal has been set to $12,430 to cover surgery, medication, vaccinations, a regular health check and daily care for Maize until she’s ready for adoption. If her medical costs and cost of care is less than what is raised, the additional funds will provide care for other animals.

Those that can help are asked to visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency the branch at 3150 Napier Ln.

Most Read