Victoria SPCA fundraising for dog with broken leg, dental disease

The BCSPCA is reaching out to the community for help for a one-and-a-half-year-old dog named Cover Girl.
The small poodle has already undergone a surgery for a broken leg, after suffering from the injury for weeks before coming into the SPCA.
“Cover Girl had calcification around her bones and needed emergent and expensive surgery to repair this injury,” says SPCA Victoria branch manager Annie Prittie-Bell in a statement. “A gentle and human-focused girl, Cover Girl loves to be held and carried around like a baby and wants nothing more than a person who understands her fragility and her gentle nature.”
Now, Cover Girl will need surgery to remove her baby teeth, which have developed an extreme dental disease. She will need X-rays and at least two months to recover with her foster family, before finding her forever home.
All in, Cover Girl’s surgeries and X-rays are estimated to cost $7,733. As of Monday morning, the total raised was $135.
Anyone who would like to help can visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency.
