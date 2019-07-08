Victoria SPCA fundraising for dog with broken leg, dental disease

‘Cover Girl’ is a poodle who suffered from a badly broken leg when she was turned in

Cover Girl underwent surgery for a broken leg, and now needs another surgery on her teeth (File submitted/ BC SPCA)

The BCSPCA is reaching out to the community for help for a one-and-a-half-year-old dog named Cover Girl.

The small poodle has already undergone a surgery for a broken leg, after suffering from the injury for weeks before coming into the SPCA.

ALSO READ: BC SPCA launches #NoHotPets campaign this summer

“Cover Girl had calcification around her bones and needed emergent and expensive surgery to repair this injury,” says SPCA Victoria branch manager Annie Prittie-Bell in a statement. “A gentle and human-focused girl, Cover Girl loves to be held and carried around like a baby and wants nothing more than a person who understands her fragility and her gentle nature.”

ALSO READ: BC SPCA offers tour of outdoor feline enclosures called ‘catios’

Now, Cover Girl will need surgery to remove her baby teeth, which have developed an extreme dental disease. She will need X-rays and at least two months to recover with her foster family, before finding her forever home.

All in, Cover Girl’s surgeries and X-rays are estimated to cost $7,733. As of Monday morning, the total raised was $135.

Anyone who would like to help can visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram