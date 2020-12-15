Victoria sports fan plans to take friends to dinner after lotto win – when it’s safe

A Victoria resident is $25,000 richer after a sports-based lotto win.

Joshua St. Gelais feels like he “crossed the finish line” after winning more than $25,000 playing Toto.

The avid sports fan bought the ticket at a convenience store on Menzies Street and won big Nov. 9, but finished watching his Monday night football before collecting on the win.

“I was at home watching the Monday night game, so I knew I had won something,” said St. Gelais. “In the morning, I scanned my ticket on my BCLC Lotto! app and was super surprised to see that amount pop up.”

St. Gelais plans to take a few friends out for dinner with his prize when it’s safe to do so, and will put the rest towards purchasing a condominium.

