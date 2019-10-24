A Victoria stock trader, who was charged for participating in a US$200 million fraud case in the mid 2000, was taken into custody to be committed for extradition to the United States this week, as ordered by a B.C. Supreme Court Judge in a Vancouver courtroom. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Victoria stock trader in custody for potential extradition over alleged fraud case

Colin Jeffrey Heatherington claims he played only small part in the US$200 million fraud

A Victoria stock trader, who was charged for participating in a US$200 million fraud case in the mid 2000, was taken into custody to be committed for extradition to the United States this week, as ordered by a B.C. Supreme Court Judge in a Vancouver courtroom.

Colin Jeffrey Heatherington was a stock trader at Absolute Capital Management Holdings Limited (ACMH) from 2004 to 2008, and allegedly took part in numerous cross-trades of penny stock companies which eventually caught the attention of American securities regulators.

READ ALSO: Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

Penny stocks are low-priced securities of very small companies, typically traded on the ‘over-the-counter’ market, rather than on a national exchange.

U.S. authorities allege Heatherington was involved, along with others, in a cross-trading scheme — manipulating and artificially inflating the price of the securities of 11 American penny stock companies. The securities were handled by eight offshore hedge funds — the Absolute Funds — which ACMH was the investment manager and Heatherington regularly executed the cross-trades.

READ ALSO: Woman at large facing 30 fraud-related charges with links across B.C.

According to U.S. authorities, the cross-trading within the Absolute Funds gave the impression that the penny stocks were performing well in the market and that Heatherington and others received inflated profits by way of investments, trading fees and commissions.

According to the ruling, Absolute Funds lost at least $200 million, while Heatherington and his co-conspirators profited by at least US$11.6 million.

Heatherington claims he didn’t intentionally manipulate the stock market or that anyone was intentionally deprived, stating the allegations are too generalized in an effort to ensnare him, suggesting this is due to the fact that the man mainly responsible cannot be extradited from his native Germany.

Counsel for Heatherington asserts he only played a minor role as a stock trader in a complex scheme that was directed by other people.

“The test is whether a reasonably instructed jury could convict Heatherington, not whether it would convict him,” stated the judge.

The federal justice minister must now decide whether to order Heatherington surrendered for extradition.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon counts may indicate future fishing closures

Just Posted

Power outages will hit as storm season arrives

Personal preparedness is key to dealing with loss of power, says B.C. Hydro

Pam Am Cross Country Championships launch school challenge for younger students

Students from Kindergarten to Grade 8 can compete in the Nations Cup

Woman sexually assaulted after man breaks into Colwood home

Police continue search for ‘unknown’ male suspect

Single-lane alternating traffic on Marigold Road for bridge repairs

All pedestrians, vehicles can cross the bridge

Vikes women’s soccer team hosts clinic for young female players

She Kicks SoccerFest to draw 150 girls from U8 to U14

Get hired today at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

Oct. 24 event offers interviews and jobs on the spot

POLL: Are you satisfied with the result of the federal election?

The ballots have now been counted and the dust has settled on… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Oct. 22, 2019

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Vancouver Island’s diversified economy expected to slow but not stall

Senior economist delivers State of the Island report at summit in Nanaimo, says ‘don’t panic’

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

B.C. man says condo ‘collapsing’ after neighbour removed load-bearing post

Wayne Morrissey ‘can feel the give in the floor’ of his West End suite

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

Most Read