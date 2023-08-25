Victoria street closed as police deal with man ‘lighting items on fire’ on roof

Police negotiating with man lighting things on fire

A major downtown Victoria street has been shut down Friday (Aug. 25) afternoon as officers deal with a man on a roof.

Fort Street between Douglas and Blanshard streets was shut down around 1:30 p.m. to all traffic and pedestrians were told in strong terms to vacate the sidewalks.

One officer said that the man on the roof above Crust Bakery was creating a “disturbance.”

Later, VicPD tweeted the man was “lighting items on fire.”

Multiple officers were on the scene, including at least two carry heavy long guns.

“Sir, how can we help you get safely off of the roof,” one officer was heard saying to the man, who was trying to pin a large piece of red cloth to the side of one off the buildings.

