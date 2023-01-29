Victoria students raising awareness about sustainable fashion

A group of Grade 8 students at Central Middle School have been finding and creating their own upcycled outfits this month. (Courtesy of Central Middle School)

A group of Grade 8 students at Central Middle School are teaching others how to live more sustainably.

The students are raising awareness on social media and with a documentary screening and fashion show featuring upcycled clothing.

The event is taking place on Monday (Jan. 30) at 6 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria.

“Our goal is to show that fashion can have more than one lifetime,” student Fiona Zhong said. “Even if that is just gifting it to a friend or cutting it up. It can be that easy.”

The documentary was created by the students and local filmmaker Brett Gaylor, and it discusses fast fashion and shows examples of dressing sustainably.

“Climate change and protecting our environment is the issue of the time,” teacher Alan Barwin said. “The students themselves chose to focus on how to have sustainable fashion for the future. Thrifting, upcycling, trading clothes and buying from local sustainable companies is something that is accessible to everyone, regardless of age or income. The students want to show their peers and community one way to make a big impact.”

The students also found and created their own upcycled outfits this month.

“You can make new clothes, but you can’t make a new planet,” student Hazel Kozlowski said.

