Victoria students take top prize at robotics competition, qualify for world championships

Team of five students will now head to Texas to compete

Greater Victoria high school students took the top prize at a robotics competition in Seattle last week and will now be heading to Houston, Texas for the World Championships.

Team Fix IT 3491 — made up of five students from Stelly’s Secondary, St. Margaret’s, L’ecole Victor-Brodeur and one homeschooled student — won the Inspire Award at the FIRST Tech Challenge, which is the highest award at the competition recognizing excellence in robot design and teamwork.

Approximately 150 teams, of up to 15 members in Grades 7 to 12, were challenged to design, build, program and operate robots to compete in a head-to-head challenge in an alliance format.

The Victoria team was the only Canadian team to qualify for the event in Seattle. Team Fix IT 3491 will be competing in Victoria at the B.C. Championships on Feb. 22, taking place at St. Michaels University School.



