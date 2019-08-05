Long-distance swimmer Meliah Motchman snacks on watermelon during a brief break from her five-kilometre swim around Thetis Lake on Monday. The 27-year-old may be the first Canadian with down syndrome to complete a swim of that distance. (Submitted/Susan Simmons)

Victoria swimmer with down syndrome completes 5-kilometre Thetis Lake swim

Victoria woman swims for four hours straight in cold water

Meliah Motchman is fearless.

The long distance Victoria swimmer, 27, swam for four hours straight in Thetis Lake on Monday, completing a five-kilometre goal she made last winter with coach Susan Simmons.

READ ALSO: Tackling ‘one fear after another:’ ‘Spirit Orca’ swimmers ready for next challenge

Motchman has down syndrome and might be the first Canadian living with the condition to complete an open water swim of that distance – the Special Olympics World Games open water swim is only 1.5 kilometres.

“Swimming makes me healthy and fit,” Motchman said. “I feel proud of myself, it’s amazing. Next summer I want to do the Sunshine Coast.”

Motchman has been training in the pool, lake and ocean. She says cold water – as low as 12 degrees – and waves two to three feet high don’t scare her at all.

“I’ve been swimming in lakes all my life. I have to be brave a lot, I’m no chicken,” she said.

Motchman swam three laps around Thetis Lake and an additional 500 metres, with breaks every thirty minutes for a drink and snack, all while treading water, never touching the boat or ground.

Simmons had a kickboard and paddled alongside her, encouraging her by posting updates to Facebook and reading supportive comments out loud.

READ ALSO: Victoria speakers gather for inspirational conference

Simmons, known for swimming incredible distances in B.C.’s open water while battling Multiple Sclerosis, coaches a number of swimmers with different developmental abilities. She says Motchman’s achievement on Monday is an step forward for all her swimmers.

“I think people with disabilities are often told, ‘you can’t’ so they don’t believe they can, and other people don’t believe they can,” she said. “It’s become very important to me to dispel the myth…for Meliah to choose a goal like that and achieve it and show that someone with down syndrome can do this, is amazing.”


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22
Next story
A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Just Posted

Victoria swimmer with down syndrome completes 5-kilometre Thetis Lake swim

Victoria woman swims for four hours straight in cold water

Cuban immigrant captures his dream of restaurant ownership in Victoria

Joel Exposito bought his own restaurant 14 years after moving to Canada

ICBC launches pilot app to track new drivers’ bad habits

7,000 participants needed for year-long project

Torque Masters car show coming to Sidney

Beacon Avenue will become open-air showroom for over 300 classic cars Aug. 11

VIDEO: Symphony Splash brings seaside rhythm to 30th annual performance

Thousands crowd Inner Harbour for beloved B.C. Day event

VIDEO: B.C. Day long weekend wrap-up: Here’s the news you missed

Some of the top weekend headlines from Greater Victoria and beyond

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack

Raptors evacuated due to threatening Okanagan wildfire

Properties on evac alert due to Eagle Bluff wildfire, located north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

4,300 sockeye and chinook transported upstream of Big Bar

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

In honour of B.C. Day, take this short quiz and see how much you know about our province

Most Read