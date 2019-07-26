Victoria Symphony gears up for 30th Symphony Splash Performance

Thousands of people show up for uthe annual Symphony Splash at the Inner Harbour (Black Press file photo)

The 30th annual Symphony Splash is almost here, and the Victoria Symphony is gearing up for its biggest annual event with a series of exciting performances.

On July 27 the symphony will host its local favourite, Beer and Beethoven on the Barge with two performances. The smaller function allows ticket holders to climb aboard the Breakwater Barge to sip on some local brews and listen to some classic favourites. Shows will run at 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., and tickets can be purchased for $25 at rmts.bc.ca

On July 30, July 31 and Aug. 1 the Victoria Symphony will perform in Centennial Square from noon to 1 p.m. The free performances will have different themes every day starting first with the Odyssey String Quartet– which will celebrate several different music genres – followed by Jamshed, an ethnic jazz collection including music from the Balkans and Russia, and finally with VS Brass, including favourites from baroque to ragtime to jazz.

On July 31, Victoria Symphony will also be performing at the Christ Church Cathedral, in a venue it says has “breathtaking acoustics.” The performances are chosen pieces by Borondin and Tchaikovsky.

And of course, the crescendo of all performances will happen on Aug. 4 with the 30th annual Symphony Splash. The family-friendly event will take over the entire Inner Harbour while tens of thousands of people gather to see the floating symphony performance.

“It’s all about rhythm this year,” said Music Director Christian Kluxen in a statement. “The first half features a Mediterranean/Spanish feeling infused with the dance rhythms of Roman Carnival Overture, Capriccio Espagnol along with selections from Bizet’s Carmen. The second half moves south to the infectious rhythms of Central and South American with upbeat Cuban and Argentinian music. And of course, no Victoria Symphony Splash would be complete without Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.”

Special features to the show include guest performances by CFB Esquimialt’s Naden Band, and a solo piano performance by 15-year old Oak Bay student Carey Wang. Let’s not forget that the grand finale will be played to a backdrop of fireworks.

The day’s events will kick off at noon with the Albert Head Cadets performing on the Legislature steps, followed by the Family Zone running from 1 p.m.-4 p.m., which will allow kids to try out instruments, jump through a bouncy castle or check out some Aztec-themed activities from the Royal BC Museum.

Throughout the day refreshments will be offered through a beverage garden and a culinary corner filled with local brews and eats.

Mainstage music will begin at 4 p.m. with performances by the Naden Band. The show will also be live-streamed through the Victoria Symphony’s Facebook page.

While the event is free, participants are encouraged to offer donations to the event’s volunteers, who will be collecting $5, $10 and $20 in exchange for Symphony Splash buttons.

Those who don’t want to get up early to set up a lawn chair can also purchase seats at the performance from $50-$100.

For more information, you can visit victoriasymphony.ca.

