A crowd of about 40,000 filled the Inner Harbour and the lawns of the Legislature and the Fairmont Empress during the 2013 Symphony Splash. (Sharon Tiffin/News Staff)

Victoria Symphony Splash concert marks 30 years

40,000 attendees are exptected at the anniversary event

The Victoria Symphony is gearing up for the 30th anniversary of its Symphony Splash event. The concert will take place on Aug. 4 and the symphony will be stationed on a floating stage in Victoria’s Inner Harbour. The festivities will begin at 12 p.m., with a performance by the Albert Head Cadets on the steps of the Legislature, and will conclude with fireworks.

On Aug. 4, 1989, the Victoria Symphony put together a concert for about 1,000 people. Thirty years later, that same concert is expected to be attended by over 40,000 people. There is limited seating in the Grandstand, so guests are encouraged to bring chairs, picnics, boats and kayaks. The concert will also be live-streamed on Facebook for those who cannot attend.

READ ALSO: Victoria Symphony will rock you with the Best of Queen

“Victoria Symphony Splash is a marquee event in the Victoria summer,” said Victoria Symphony CEO Kathryn Laurin in a statement. “We’ve seen plenty of changes over the past thirty years, but the essence of Victoria Symphony Splash remains the same: sharing extraordinary live music with our own community.”

The anniversary concert will be Music Director Maestro Christian Kluxen’s third.

“It’s all about rhythm this year,” he said.

The first half of the show will include music with a Mediterranean and Spanish influence. The second half will feature the “infectious rhythms of Central and South America,” Kluxen explained.

“And of course, no Victoria Symphony Splash would be complete without Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.”

This year’s Victoria Symphony Splash will feature several guest performers, including the Naden Band and a 15-year-old pianist, Carey Wang.

READ ALSO: Victoria Symphony hammered by huge rent increase at Royal Theatre

Wang is this year’s Victoria Symphony Splash Young Soloist. The grade nine student at Oak Bay High has been playing the piano since he was four. He has studied with the Victoria Conservatory of Music and has won several awards for his skill.

The concert entrance fee is by donation. There will be donation barrels on site and a $5 donation will earn concert attendees a special button. Those who are interested in donating can also text “Splash” to 30222 to have $5 added to their phone bill.

There will be merchandise and food vendors in attendance and purchasing from them will also support the symphony. At 3 p.m., the food vendors will begin serving and the beverage garden run by Lighthouse Brewery will open then as well.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Funeral held for Canadian soldier killed in Bulgarian skydiving exercise
Next story
Twin bear cubs rescued after mom killed in hit and run on Highway 1

Just Posted

More portables coming to West Shore schools

SD62 adding five portables, bringing total number to 59

Victoria Symphony Splash concert marks 30 years

40,000 attendees are exptected at the anniversary event

Racing part of Colwood nine-year-old’s DNA

Riley Lejeune is on track to keep the family’s racing legacy alive

Artist gains and growing pains for 32nd annual Paint-In

Victoria’s largest one-day art event takes to Moss Street on July 20

Green fingers needed to help grow veggies on Newman Farm

Farmlands Trust Society calling for volunteers on two dates this summer

WATCH: Buskers delight crowds in downtown Victoria

Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival runs until July 7

Twin bear cubs rescued after mom killed in hit and run on Highway 1

Rescue involved a passerby, Hope Mountain Black Bear Committee members, and conservation officers

B.C. dog thought to have been killed by raccoons found alive by Good Samaritan

City of Trail will be posting warning signs about aggressive raccoons near Gyro Park

B.C. father haunted by ‘nightmares’ of daughter’s violent murder in 100 Mile House

Supreme Court Justice hears submissions for sentencing in Michael Martel case

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Plans to save threatened B.C. caribou on hold as NDP mends fences

Environmental groups said they cheered April’s draft agreement to protect caribou from the threat of extinction

Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Won and done: Toronto wins NBA title, loses superstar

VIDEO: Rescued fur seal released in Ucluelet

Employees of Mowi salmon farm near Hardwicke Island saw animal floating sideways and unable to dive

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

Most Read