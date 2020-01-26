Victoria teen goes missing for the second time this month

Victoria teen Lia Barker has been missing since the night of Saturday, Jan. 25. She had been reporting missing earlier this month. (Photo courtesy VicPD)

Victoria Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in finding a high-risk missing youth

Lia Barker, whom police describe as a 14-year-old Caucasian girl standing five feet, eight inches tall, with a slim build, weighing about 120 pounds, has been missing reported missing since last night.

“Lia’s family are concerned for her well-being and wish for her safe return home,” said Cst. Matt Rutherford, with Public Affairs of the Victoria Police Department, in a release.

Rutherford said in the release that Barker is known to frequent Centennial Square and surrounding areas, adding that she was the subject of a missing person alert on January 15th, 2020.

Officers located her at the time and closed the file.

“She has since been reported missing a second time in an unrelated circumstance,” said Rutherford.

Police are asking residents who see Barker to call 911. Residents with information about where she may be are asked to call the non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

