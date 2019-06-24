A GoFundMe has been set up for Tai Caverhill, who’s life was taken after a tragic accident at Camp Bernard last Wednesday when a tree fell on him during a school filed trip. (GoFundMe)

Victoria teen killed by falling tree, remembered as hero

Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling towards him and his friends

Tai Caverhill is being remembered as a hero following a tragic accident last week that took his life and left another student in hospital in critical condition while on a school field trip to Camp Bernard west of Sooke.

On Wednesday, June 19 Otter Point Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance and RCMP members were called the scene at around 3:30 p.m. after reports of a boy being trapped under a fallen tree near the Jack Brooks Hatchery.

Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling towards where he and his friends were walking, quickly alerting the group to run away.

RELATED: UPDATE: Victoria teen killed on field trip near Sooke

“Sadly, he saved his friend’s lives but couldn’t save his own,” reads a GoFundMe description set up by the Thai Kids Club of Victoria — where he was one of the first students — to help assist the family in their time of need.

Caverhill would have started Grade 9 at Oak Bay Secondary School in September. According to the GoFundMe page his last word’s to his mother before he left for the Year End Wilderness Camp were “take care of Lanna and Daddy for me.”

His sister, Lanna, was born with Tuberous Sclerosis and underwent brain surgery in 2018. Caverhill has recently started working at the Little Thai Place restaurant to earn extra income.

READ ALSO: Falling tree kills B.C. woman during hike

“Tai wanted to take responsibility for his own expenses as he knew that her parents had continuing medical bills and treatment for Lanna,” reads the page.

To honor his ‘kind heart’ half of the donations raised will go towards the Tuberous Sclerosis Canada to help support children who have gone through similar health issues as his sister.

An update was posted on Sunday stating that Caverhill’s mother, Boom, will be closing down her daycare business indefinitely adding another layer of financial struggles to the family. With the original goal of $10,000, the GoFundMe has currently raised $24,441 in two days.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hefty Peninsula Co-op donation brightens Mount Newton Centre Society’s 40th anniversary

Just Posted

Tiny Yorkshire terrier Poppie survives days on remote island

ROAM rescue crews, family searched for dog, missing in Saanich for days

Researchers say ‘text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millenials’ skulls

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

VIDEO: Performers awe crowds at 2019 Indigenous Cultural Festival

Dancers and singers from First Nations across B.C. gather in Victoria

Hefty Peninsula Co-op donation brightens Mount Newton Centre Society’s 40th anniversary

Peninsula residents can borrow items from the centre’s medical ‘loan cupboard’ for up to three months

UVic microbiology student chosen for 2019 Amgen Scholars Canada Program

Dushanthi Dissanayake and 14 other Canadian students head to Toronto for mentorship, research

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Man presumed dead after boat capsizes in Columbia River

Search and rescue efforts recovered a life jacket

Crews fight wildfire along Sea-to-Sky Highway

A cause has not been determined, although a downed power line is suspected

So, ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ and his former travelling pals had a great time, reuniting after 50 years

Group met in Europe, watched moon landing together in 1969

PHOTOS: Event marks one year since soccer team rescued from Thai cave

Nine players and coach took part in marathon and bike event to help improve conditions at cave

Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

The man had fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the Grand Wall area

Five B.C. students taken to hospital after playing with vaping device

School district said students were taken to hospital ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Being a pot dealer is not what it used to be

Sunday Big Read: the business of selling marijuana in B.C. is a slow bureaucratic slog

VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman

Lisa Ebenal was “angry” and “fed up” after the latest theft. Then people started showing suppport

Most Read