Victoria teen killed by falling tree, remembered as hero

Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling towards him and his friends

Tai Caverhill is being remembered as a hero following a tragic accident last week that took his life and left another student in hospital in critical condition while on a school field trip to Camp Bernard west of Sooke.

On Wednesday, June 19 Otter Point Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance and RCMP members were called the scene at around 3:30 p.m. after reports of a boy being trapped under a fallen tree near the Jack Brooks Hatchery.

Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling towards where he and his friends were walking, quickly alerting the group to run away.

“Sadly, he saved his friend’s lives but couldn’t save his own,” reads a GoFundMe description set up by the Thai Kids Club of Victoria — where he was one of the first students — to help assist the family in their time of need.

Caverhill would have started Grade 9 at Oak Bay Secondary School in September. According to the GoFundMe page his last word’s to his mother before he left for the Year End Wilderness Camp were “take care of Lanna and Daddy for me.”

If you have a connection to someone involved in yesterday's tragedy, or if this has brought up thoughts or memories of something that you're struggling with, please talk to your teacher or principal, or call the District Board office. There are supports and resources available. — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) June 20, 2019

His sister, Lanna, was born with Tuberous Sclerosis and underwent brain surgery in 2018. Caverhill has recently started working at the Little Thai Place restaurant to earn extra income.

“Tai wanted to take responsibility for his own expenses as he knew that her parents had continuing medical bills and treatment for Lanna,” reads the page.

To honor his ‘kind heart’ half of the donations raised will go towards the Tuberous Sclerosis Canada to help support children who have gone through similar health issues as his sister.

An update was posted on Sunday stating that Caverhill’s mother, Boom, will be closing down her daycare business indefinitely adding another layer of financial struggles to the family. With the original goal of $10,000, the GoFundMe has currently raised $24,441 in two days.