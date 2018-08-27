Victoria teen reported missing, also on wanted list

Victoria police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing woman Chenoa George, who also has a warrant for her arrest.

George is an Indigenous 19-year-old Victoria resident who was reported missing to VicPD on Aug. 24. Police have been searching since then but are now asking the public to help try to locate her. George stands five foot six and has a medium build, and has light brown, long hair which she usually wears in a ponytail or down.

Investigators believe she is still in the Victoria area. Anyone who sees her is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

