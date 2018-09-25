Victoria teen with mobility issues stranded by stolen tricycle

The tricycle is described as customized light blue, three-wheeled tricycle with “white wall” tires

A teen girl with mobility issues is without her wheels after it went missing from her Oaklands home.

The customized tricycle is her main source of transportation as she is unable to ride a two-wheel bicycle. It disappeared from the Oaklands neighbourhood Sept. 22 between 11 p.m. and midnight.

The tricycle is described as customized light blue, three-wheeled tricycle with “white wall” style tires, a black seat and several small rusty spots. It’s a three-speed bike with the gears and brakes on the right hand side. There is a photograph of the tricycle below, however the white basket was recently removed.

Victoria police say a neighbour reported seeing a suspect with the tricycle in the Oaklands area. The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 20s, wearing baggy clothes and a baseball hat. Others who know the family have reported seeing the tricycle in downtown Victoria.

Police as anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If you see someone with the tricycle, please call 911.


