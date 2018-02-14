Victoria the sixth-most expensive city to rent in Canada

With an average rent of $1,230 for a one-bedroom apartment, Victoria ranks as the sixth-most expensive city to live in Canada, according to a recent report from PadMapper.

The apartment hunting website based in San Francisco lists rental properties across Canada and the U.S. The January 2018 report saw rents increase consistently in 16 different Canadian cities, although median prices for one- and two-bedroom units in some cities saw a dip.

In Victoria, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom jumped 2.5 per cent compared to December 2017, but the average rent for a two-bedroom unit stayed at $1,510.

Compared to the same month last year, the price of a one-bedroom unit has decreased 7.5 per cent, but prices have increased 7.9 per cent for a two-bedroom suite.

Only Toronto, Vancouver, Burnaby, Montreal and Barrie, Ont. are more costly cities to rent in, according to the list. The data analyzed comes from hundreds of thousands of active PadMapper listings, aggregated on a monthly basis to calculate median asking rents for the top 26 most populated cities.

Windsor, Ont., where a one-bedroom will run you roughly $700 per month (yes, you read that correctly), registered as the least expensive place to live in Canada.

