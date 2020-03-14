Victoria ticket wins $93,000 Lotto Max draw

Jackpot from March 13 draw carried over, Victoria ticket wins second prize

One Victoria resident could be the lucky winner of the $93,000 Lotto Max prize from Friday’s draw.

While the $50,000,000 jackpot was carried over, a ticket purchased in Victoria was the second prize winner of $93,894. According to the Lotto Max website, there were also two Western Canada winners.

