Victoria Police Department traffic officers discovered firearms, drugs and a case full of weapons during a traffic stop on Gorge Road East the morning of May 26. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria traffic stop yields drugs, case full of weapons

Police seize firearms, swords and flares

A traffic stop on Gorge Road Tuesday morning led Victoria police officers to discover drugs and several weapons.

Around 10:30 a.m. on May 26, police pulled over a “suspicious vehicle” occupied by two men and one woman in the 200-block of Gorge Road East.

As they inspected the vehicle they learned it was not safe for the road “due to critical vehicle defects.”

During their safety search, police found three firearms and a large case containing roughly one dozen knives, swords, improvised weapons and dischargeable flares. They also discovered about 300 hydromorphone pills.

The incident remains under investigation.

