Victoria transit board investigates free bus-rides for youth

Victoria Regional Transit Commission asks staff to look at options for starting in 2020

What would a world like with no bus fare? What about for youth hampered by cell phone bills and minimum wage jobs?

That’s what the Victoria Regional Transit Commission is trying to figure out after directing their staff to learn and report back on eliminating user fees for people under 19 beginning in 2020.

The decision stems from a request put forward by the City of Victoria to eliminate user fees for youth as a first step towards fare-free public transit for all riders in the region.

The proposal seeks to align the regional transit system with a strong climate action focus informed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warning that humanity has 11 years to act to curb greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit global warming to 1.5 C and avoid the most devastating consequences of climate change.

Greenhouse-gas emissions from transportation account for more than half of community-based emissions in the Capital Region.


