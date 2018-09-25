Victoria UnWined helps grant wishes for children facing critical illness

In 2011, Make-A-Wish foundation granted Simone Conner’s son Ryan his wish of meeting NHL Superstar Alex Ovechkin. (Submitted)

Victoria raises glasses and fill plates Sept. 27 to help fund wish granting for Vancouver Island children facing critical illness.

“Through my son’s experience (with neurofibromatosis), I know firsthand just how life-changing a wish can be for a kid going through a difficult time,” said Simone Conner, organizer of the third annual UnWined Vancouver Island, benefiting Make-A-Wish BC & Yukon. “I want to help other families experience that sense of hope and joy. I’d like to know that we, as Islanders, are going to be there to help fund future wishes for Island kids battling critical illnesses.”

The UnWined event, which features food and beverage tastings from a variety of Island vendors, as well as silent and live auctions, a wish moment from another Island wish family, live entertainment, and door prizes, takes place at the University Club of Victoria on Sept. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m.

“My son’s life has been dominated by neurofibromatosis,” said Conner, who lives in Duncan, “but the day he was granted a wish through the Make-A-Wish foundation was a day that gave him, and our whole family, strong, positive memories, and today, it gives me purpose in my work.”

In 2011, Make-A-Wish foundation granted Conner’s son Ryan his wish of meeting NHL Superstar Alex Ovechkin, and it proved to be a defining moment in his life.

Touched by the impact that generosity had on her son and family, Conner became a volunteer for Make-A-Wish, and for the last three years, has been an employee. She now directs the Vancouver Island efforts of Make-A-Wish’s BC & Yukon chapter.

Conner is bringing her passion for the cause to the University Club at the University of Victoria this coming Thursday, for the latest Make-A-Wish BC and Yukon’s fundraiser, called UnWined.

“Last year at this event, we raised over $25,000,” said Conner. “At this year’s event, we’d like to raise even more. Almost a quarter of all our wishes granted in BC and the Yukon are granted right here on Vancouver Island,” Conner explained.

For tickets, visit makeawishbc.ca/unwined-victoria

 

Victoria UnWined helps grant wishes for children facing critical illness

