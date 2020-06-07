Victoria utility poles turn open-air art gallery after concert, event posters dry up

As concerts and events started to get cancelled because of the pandemic, the posters on the utility poles downtown started to dwindle — but not for long.

“The downtown at the very beginning of [the pandemic] was so bleak. All the storefronts were shut down and boarded up,” says Steve Webb, CEO of Metropol Industries Inc. “So to be able to throw a little bit of colour up there and some positive messages for people … we just wanted to put some art up for the sake of just putting art out.”

Webb has been in the “gig poster” industry for 17 years, and says what drew him to postering was the art and “how cool they all looked.”

READ ALSO: Colwood art centre shuts its doors indefinitely

“So we figured, all these people who used to create these gig posters, I mean, they’re still making artwork,” he says. “So why don’t we just ask them if they’d like us to just put [their art] out there.”

The utility poles now bring an open-air art gallery to the streets of Victoria.

READ ALSO: North Saanich artist brightens pandemic with whimsical signs

More than 100 posters have been submitted to Metropol, which are now being rotated around the city’s poles.

“A few people said they’d never had their artwork displayed anywhere and so quite a few people saw it as an opportunity to get something out there in the world,” he says.

Metropol Industries covered the cost of printing the posters for the artists and Webb got back to his “roots” by putting up the posters up himself after having to let go of a number of staff members.

“[It was] a bit of a step down from you know, CEO to the poster guy again, but I think it just helped me wrap my head around the whole pandemic thing,” he says, adding that he goes out to post posters every two or three days.

Artists can still submit their work for a chance to be featured on a Victoria utility pole by emailing posters@imetropol.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island First Nations urge caution driving Bamfield Road after serious crash
Next story
Friends, family mourn Salt Spring Island woman killed in suspected murder-suicide

Just Posted

Victoria utility poles turn open-air art gallery after concert, event posters dry up

‘We just wanted to put some art up for the sake of just putting art out’

Saanich hockey player have to wait for Brick tourney

Players stay sharp with backyard ‘rink’

Public consultation of off-leash dogs on Saanich beaches continues despite COVID-19

Cadboro Bay Residents’ Association conducting the study, gathering community feedback

VIDEO: Neighbours help Sidney woman mark 103rd birthday with surprise parade

Barbara Chorlton celebrates her ‘best birthday so far’

Former WHL goalie speaks out about racism in Canadian hockey, society

Michael Herringer, who lives in Victoria, shared his personal experiences on Instagram June 5

VIDEO: Rehabilitated eagle released after nearly three-month recovery

The bird took its first free flight in over two months on June 5.

QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

How much do you know about wedding traditions and famous marriages?

Vancouver Island First Nations urge caution driving Bamfield Road after serious crash

Dust obscured driver’s vision on logging road with destructive reputation

‘Like finding a needle in a haystack’: Ancient arrowhead discovered near Williams Lake

The artifact is believed to be from the Nesikip period between 7,500 BP to 6,000 BP

Indigenous families say their loved ones’ deaths in custody are part of pattern

Nora Martin joins other Indigenous families in calling for a significant shift in policing

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Indigenous chief alleges RCMP beat him during arrest that began over expired licence plate

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam calling for independent investigation

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

UPDATED: Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park arrested

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

Most Read