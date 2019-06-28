A conceptual rendering of what the Commerce Canoe art installation will look like when moved to Triangle Island (City of Victoria)

Victoria votes to move downtown art installation from Bastion Square

The Commerce Canoe will be moved to Triangle Island to make room for a new totem pole

Victoria council voted unanimously to move the large, tulip-themed art installation from Bastion Square to the Triangle Island at the intersection of Johnson Street, Pandora Avenue and Wharf Street.

City staff recommended the move as an alternative option to the contentious orca-surfboard art installation designed by former artist in residence Luke Ramsey and former Indigenous artist in residence Lindsay Delaronde. The orca project was initially proposed in 2017, but received public feedback for its price tag. Staff reported several third-party assessments pegged the price well above the $250,000 budget.

READ MORE: Orca-inspired sculpture pitched for Victoria Johnson Street Bridge park

Alternatively, the Canoe Commerce piece in Bastion Square, designed by artist Illarion Gallant, will be moved to Triangle Island using funds from the Bastion Square Revitalization Association. The piece will then be replaced by a welcoming totem pole designed by Tsawout artist Tom Lafortune.

The 30-foot pole will feature several figures, including an elder designed to welcome visitors to the city. Songhees elders approved the installation of the pole, with the caveat that it must be near the water.

ALSO READ: Victoria’s new artist in residence Kathryn Calder brings music to the city

The cost of this with will be paid for by funds from Bastion Square market fees.

Councillors also voted to use the allotted $250,000 from the orca project to be put forward in a public competition for art that would use some of the remaining steel from the old Johnson Street Bridge. Up to $30,000 would be earmarked for the liability matters surrounding the steel, which is still caked with lead-infused paint.

READ MORE: Council scraps other ideas; JSB steel will only be used for art

Councillors were in favour of all of these suggestions.

“I think this is excellent work that will revitalize at least three or more public spaces,” said Coun. Jeremy Loveday.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps touted the report as “great , creative problem solving,” that was fiscally responsible.

Coun. Ben Isitt was happy to see the Commerce Canoe project moved, calling it out of scale and “jarring” in its present location.

Dates have not been set for when the move will take place.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue issues warning after new hazard develops in the Puntledge River
Next story
Sidney Paramedics move into Community Safety Building

Just Posted

UPDATE: Johnson Street Bridge will be lifted after receiving repairs for hydraulic issues

The bridge was down since Thursday afternoon after problems with the hydraulic fluid were discovered

Spear grass can carry a high cost for dog owners

Victoria veterinarian treats about five dogs a week who have come in contact with spear grass

Long-weekend traffic filling Greater Victoria roads

With increased traffic, ICBC urges planning safe rides home

Victoria votes to move downtown art installation from Bastion Square

The Commerce Canoe will be moved to Triangle Island to make room for a new totem pole

City sees over $800,000 in funds after first six months of Airbnb regulations

Business licence fees and taxes bolster funds for city, tourism industry

UPDATED: Washington man guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria-area couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook of Saanich, B.C., were found dead in 1987

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue issues warning after new hazard develops in the Puntledge River

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue (CVGSAR) has launched a “public safety… Continue reading

Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

Historica Canada’s Heritage Minute dedicated to Terry Fox shows his journey of cancer awareness

Man who was carrying knife tackled at Nanaimo’s night market

RCMP make arrest after market-goer chases suspect downtown

‘B.C.’s vital interests are at stake’: Lawyers battle over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta government lawyer argued that the province’s turn-off-the taps legislation not meant to hurt B.C.

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read