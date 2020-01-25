One of Victoria’s ‘sister cities’ is Morioka, Japan. (Submitted)

Victoria votes to slash sister city celebrations

Victoria will only celebrate its anniversary with Morioka, Japan this year

Victoria opted to slash soundings on sister city celebrations this year, and to pick a favourite, despite several large anniversaries.

Victoria has four “twin cities,” established to build stronger relations internationally.

In 2020 Victoria will see the 30th anniversary of being a twin city with Khabarovsk, Russia; the 40th with Suzhou, China, the 35th with Morioka, Japan and the and the 47th for Napier, New Zealand.

ALSO READ: Can you name all four of Victoria’s ‘sister cities’?

Originally the draft 2020 budget had proposed $60,000 be set aside for celebratory anniversary celebrations, but in a motion put forward by Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, the funds were stripped down to $20,000 for the celebration of Morioka’s 35th anniversary.

“Morioka feels like an important one – not that they’re not all important – but first of all there’s an active local society, we have an actual relationship with actual people there, and they send many hundreds of students to our region,” Helps said. “It would be very rude not to celebrate our 35th anniversary.”

ALSO READ: City of Victoria planning for 40th anniversary with twin city in China

The decision was agreed upon by councillors.

“I think this is a reasonable compromise,” said Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe. “Morioka is not only our most active relationship, but I know when they come in May they also partake in the parade.”

The $20,000 will go towards accommodating an invitation to Morioka delegates to come celebrate in Victoria this spring.

The remaining $40,000 is set to be reshuffled back into the 2020 draft budget for other, undetermined endeavours.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Traffic snarled during Friday evening rush hour, now clear
Next story
Dozen Metchosin ‘barn cats’ on the hunt for new homes

Just Posted

Victoria PD will continue to patrol James Bay for wolf seen Saturday

But police also say they will return to regular duties

Local Monarchist says Saanich Peninsula would be a ‘great place’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Bruce Hallsor also expects the couple’s professional opportunities to lie outside Greater Victoria

Court rejects mistrial for accused Victoria drug dealer who fired his lawyer

Horst Schirmer filed a mistrial application on basis of receiving incompetent representation

Saanich seeks young residents to serve on 2020 advisory committees

Youth members must be between 16 and 24 years old

VicPD confirms wolf sighting in James Bay

Police ask that children and pets be taken inside

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

VIDEO: Drone footage shows extent of damage in Highway 4 rockslide

Tofino, Ucluelet still cut off from rest of the island, as crews work to repair roadway

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

‘My heart is going to bleed’: Bodies brought back to Canada following Iran plane crash

Remains of Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her eight-year-old daughter, Elsa Jadidi, were identified last weekend

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Most Read