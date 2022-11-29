Victoria warming centres, shelters available on Tuesday night

The B.C. legislature building decorated with a fine dusting of snow in December 2021. Snow and low temperatures prompted warming centres and shelters to be activated in Victoria on Nov. 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Victoria has activated warming centres as cold and windy conditions continue to impact the region.

James Bay United Church (511 Michigan St.) will open as a warming centre from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. on Nov. 30, due to the low temperatures and snow in the forecast. A daytime warming centre at the Cook Street Activity Centre (318 Cook Street) will be open until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Victoria Cool Aid Society will be operating an overnight shelter at Rock Bay Landing (535 Ellice St.) from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Anyone looking to reserve a mat is asked to call 250-383-1951.

Another overnight shelter will be operating the Salvation Army Victoria ARC (525 Johnson St.) from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

READ: BC Ferries cancels sailings between Greater Victoria, mainland

READ: Special weather statement in effect with snow expected on the Island this week

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria