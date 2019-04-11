Victoria welcomes Norwegian Cruise Line with 12-year deal

Norwegian cruise ships will be sailing into Victoria for at least the next 12 years.
The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a long-term agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line – providing the cruise company with a guaranteed berth at Pier South A of the Victoria Cruise Terminal until 2030.
GVHA said the agreement is already having a positive impact on the local economy, with the Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Joy to stocking locally-produced goods including Phillips Brewing Company beer and select local produce and seafood.
In a press release, GVHA said the agreement opens the “door for future collaboration on home-porting, capital investment, and community involvement.”
Norwegian Cruise Lines offers more than 400 cruise vacation options to destinations across the world.
