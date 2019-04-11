Victoria welcomes Norwegian Cruise Line with 12-year deal

The Norwegian Joy is one of the vessels that will be docking in Victoria thanks to a 12-year contract with the Greater Victoria Harbour Association. (Twitter/Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian cruise ships will be sailing into Victoria for at least the next 12 years.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a long-term agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line – providing the cruise company with a guaranteed berth at Pier South A of the Victoria Cruise Terminal until 2030.

GVHA said the agreement is already having a positive impact on the local economy, with the Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Joy to stocking locally-produced goods including Phillips Brewing Company beer and select local produce and seafood.

In a press release, GVHA said the agreement opens the “door for future collaboration on home-porting, capital investment, and community involvement.”

Norwegian Cruise Lines offers more than 400 cruise vacation options to destinations across the world.

