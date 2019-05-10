The route showing 4Ever Wild’s tow back to Sidney, B.C. (marinetraffic.com)

Victoria whale watching boat towed to Sidney after crashing, taking on water

Vessel hit submerged rock in U.S. waters

A Victoria whale watching boat is under tow en route to Sidney, B.C. after it hit a submerged rock in U.S. waters Thursday.

Around 12:35 p.m. Thursday, the Eagle Wing whale watching vessel 4Ever Wild ran into a submerged rock near Smith Island, in U.S. waters off the Washington coast.

The vessel sustained damage and began to take on water. As a precautionary measure, the captain beached the vessel on the shore of Smith Island, according to Eagle Wing Tours.

RELATED: Rescue underway for Victoria whale watching boat off U.S. coast

In response to a call for help, Seattle Search and Rescue ran the rescue that involved U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard vessels and other boats that were in the area.

The 45 people who were on board the Eagle Wing whale watching boat were assisted onto three rescue boats. All passengers returned safely to Victoria with no serious injuries reported.

ALSO READ: Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

Salvage and recovery crews headed to the scene Thursday night to assess the vessel with marine authorities. After environmental and safety assessments were complete, the vessel was found to be safe for towing and is currently en route to Sidney for further assessment and repair.

Eagle Wing Tours will run a reduced tour schedule Friday with a return to the regular schedule Saturday.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First responders using upgraded radio transmissions call it ‘night and day’

Just Posted

First responders using upgraded radio transmissions call it ‘night and day’

Agencies across the CRD are switching to a new digital system from CREST

Victoria whale watching boat towed to Sidney after crashing, taking on water

Vessel hit submerged rock in U.S. waters

14 years later: Victoria Police seek information on missing woman

Belinda Cameron was last seen May 11, 2005

Esquimalt Buccaneer Days bring traffic changes

Esquimalt Road closed on May 11 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. from Dominion Street to Constance Avenue

Victoria International Airport is one of two in the country operating debt free

Airport shares 2018 accomplishments and 2019 plans during annual public general meeting

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Woman traumatized after seeing bear carcass disposed of at B.C. landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Most Read