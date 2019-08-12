Kaela Mehl stands with her lawyer Jeremy Mills outside the Victoria Law Courts in October 2017. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

Victoria woman appealing conviction for murdering her daughter

Kaela Mehl was scheduled for a conviction appeal hearing on Aug. 12

The Victoria woman found guilty of killing her 18-month-old daughter was scheduled for a conviction appeal hearing on Aug. 12 at the B.C. Court of Appeal.

Kaela Janine Mehl killed her daughter Charlotte Cunningham in September 2015 by feeding her the sleeping pill zopiclone mixed in yogurt, then smothering her. She also attempted to kill herself.

Mehl was found guilty of first-degree murder in October 2017 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, after a jury refused her defence that she was not criminally responsible for her actions on account of a mental disorder.

According to the B.C. Court of Appeal hearing list, Mehl was scheduled to appeal the murder conviction Monday morning on the grounds “that she had ineffective counsel.”

Mehl’s defence lawyer in the 2017 trial was Jeremy Mills, who in his closing statements told the jury Mehl did not dispute the fact she caused the death of her daughter. Mills asked jurors to recall the testimonies of forensic psychiatrist Dr. Shabehram Lohrasbe and Mehl’s regular psychiatrist, Dr. David Yaxley.

“Both doctors shared this view, that at the time of this act, Miss Mehl’s intent-forming processes were significantly compromised,” he said.

Updates to come.

READ MORE: Kaela Mehl guilty of first degree murder, sentenced to life in prison


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thief raids office during performance college’s annual gala

Just Posted

Victoria woman appealing conviction for murdering her daughter

Kaela Mehl was scheduled for a conviction appeal hearing on Aug. 12

To market, to market all across B.C.

The BC Farmers’ Market Trail is a new way to find nearby markets

Fresh veggies for students at free farmers’ market at UVic

Campus Community Garden combats food insecurity through sustainable gardening

$50,000 feasibility study coming for CRD food–processing hub

Community groups hope hub will lead to jobs, increased revenue, more sustainability

VicPD ask for help finding wanted woman last seen on Johnson Street

Jessica Ouellette has been missing since Aug. 6

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

RCMP look for person of interest in case of murdered Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang

Nanaimo RCMP serious crime unit asking for assistance in locating Steven Michael Bacon

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Island fire department responds to three vehicle incidents under an hour

Courtenay incidents include a possible hit-and-run, rear-ender and vehicle driving into kayak shop

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Most Read