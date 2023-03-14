RCMP arrested a 24-year-old woman from Victoria on March 2 after a search was executed in a home on Cowichan Tribes’ land. (RCMP photo)

RCMP arrested a 24-year-old woman from Victoria on March 2 after a search was executed in a home on Cowichan Tribes’ land. (RCMP photo)

Victoria woman arrested on drug charges after search of Cowichan home

Arrest occured in home on Cowichan Tribes’ land

A 24-year-old Victoria woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking after officers with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and the Vancouver Island RCMP Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence on Cowichan Tribes’ land on March 2.

In December 2022, Cowichan Tribes declared a local State of Emergency stemming from overdose and drug trafficking issues.

As a result, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP established Project E-PROVIDE to target and deal directly with these problems.

Officers with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit led the investigation which spanned over several months and established evidence of illicit drug trafficking activity from a Statlou Road residence.

RCMP officers were assisted by ERT officers in the execution of the search warrant.

“While entering the residence, they encountered a sophisticated surveillance system and a door that was specifically designed to aid with the drug trafficking activity,” said Corp. Trevor March of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit.

“Drug trafficking properties always have a significant negative impact on their neighbourhoods. Investigators who assisted with this project are committed to serving these neighbourhoods and targeting the people who choose to set up and run these operations.”

The investigation is ongoing.

