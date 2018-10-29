Victoria woman competes on Canada’s Worst Driver

Brittany Dube a will appear on 14th season kicking off Monday night

Brittany Dube, of Victoria, will compete on the 14th season of Canada’s Worst Driver, which kicks off tonight on Discovery Canada. (Canada’s Worst Driver/Facebook)

A local woman is about to show the entire country just how bad her driving skills are, as she competes on the 14th season of the reality TV show, Canada’s Worst Driver.

Brittany Dube has amassed some 60 tickets for speeding, not wearing a seat belt and parking too far from the curb, according to her audition tape for the Discovery Canada show.

The Victoria woman says she suffers from “severe anxiety” when behind the wheel, so she drives with a humidifier in order to keep calm and pay attention.

“I text all the time when I drive,” Dube says, adding a judge has already warned her the next time she’s caught doing so, she faces a $3,333 fine.

Dube now drives with a tape measure to make sure she’s no more than one foot from the curb when parking, regularly texts and drives while her dog rides on her shoulders between the back of her head and the seat, and readily admits: “I should not have my driver’s licence.”

She estimates she’s spent close to 50 days away from work to deal with court appearances and spent roughly $60,000 on damages to her vehicle.

“I go to court and get myself out of it,” Dube says, “the police officers most of the time don’t show up.”

Dube was nominated for the show by her sister Mia because, along with being an aggressive driver who regularly speeds, “she’s always on her cell phone” and “always hitting other things.”

Even her six-year-old nephew is terrified to drive with her. “He cries every time he has to come into the car with me, and he’s six,” Dube says.

Despite all that, Dube says she doesn’t think she’s actually Canada’s worst driver: “There’s worse people on the show than me.”

Canada’s Worst Driver kicks off Monday at 10 p.m. EST on the Discovery Channel.

