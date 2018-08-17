Susan Simmons on a training swim. Paul Bucci/BLACK PRESS

Victoria woman sets date to swim the Strait of Juan de Fuca

Susan Simmons will attempt to be the first to swim the Strait twice starting Saturday afternoon

A James Bay ultra-marathon athlete living with multiple sclerosis (MS) will attempt to be the first athlete to swim twice across the Strait of Juan de Fuca this Saturday.

Susan Simmons tried to launch the swim earlier in the month, but had to reschedule due to high winds and poor tides.

RELATED: Open water swimming from Victoria to Washington State

“It has been a tough two weeks mentally not knowing if I will be able to swim during this window and concerns around my fitness level dropping,” said Simmons, who successfully swam unassisted from Port Angeles to Victoria last summer, in a statement.

“I have been focusing on staying positive by surrounding myself with my crew and others in my community who lift me up.”

Simmons’ attempt to swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back has been sanctioned by the Masters Swimming Association of British Columbia.

RELATED: Tide, winds delay marathon swim across Juan de Fuca Strait

The swim is 33 kilometres each way, just short of the 34 km it takes to cross the English Channel, so tide and wind conditions must be perfect.

Simmons will swim unassisted the entire time, with just a swimsuit, swim cap and goggles.

The launch will begin Saturday at 1 p.m. near Ogden Point.

