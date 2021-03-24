Victoria woman struck by motorist on Blanshard Street has died

Woman was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries March 18

The Victoria Police Department continues to investigate a crash that left a Victoria woman dead after she was struck March 18. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

A Victoria woman who was struck by a motorist at the corner of Blanshard and View streets last week has died.

On March 18, police were called to the downtown intersection shortly before 10:30 a.m. for a report that a woman had been hit. Paramedics transported her to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, which she later succumbed to.

The motorist who struck the woman remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, the Victoria Police Department said. It remains unclear whether the woman was hit while on or off the crosswalk, but police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone who saw the incident or who has dashcam footage of what happened is asked to reach out to the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

Sadly, the pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Blanshard & View streets on March 18th has died. Our thoughts are w her family & friends. @vicpdtraffic investigators are asking for video from the area to assist as they continue to investigate. #yyjtraffic | https://t.co/Ns0ujJ4Mww — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) March 24, 2021

