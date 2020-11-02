Victoria woman suspected of impairment after crashing into two utility polces

Victoria police are recommending impaired driving charges after a woman struck two hydro poles with her truck. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police say one woman was arrested for impaired driving after striking two hydro poles Halloween night.

Around 10 p.m. on Oct. 31, patrol officers were called to the 800-block of Esquimalt Road for a report that a car had hit a utility pole. When police arrived they found a significantly damaged truck and two damaged poles. The front tire was found on the roadway several metres from the crash.

One pole was severely damaged and the second sustained minor damage.

The driver and passenger – a woman and man – remained on scene. Neither reported physical injuries. Police believe alcohol was a factor and arrested the driver. The man was also arrested for obstructing a peace officer.

Police are recommending impaired driving charges for the woman and she was served with a 90-day administrative driving prohibition. The vehicle was impounded and the passenger released without charges.

