The Victoria Women’s Professional Group collected more than 400 hygiene kits for Women in Need in November. Left to right: Cassandra Little, social media and content coordinator; Portia Zaffaroni, co-founder and president; and Breia Monti, discover local YYJ marketing coordinator. (Courtesy of Portia Zaffaroni)

The Victoria Women’s Professional Group collected more than 400 hygiene kits for Women in Need in November. Left to right: Cassandra Little, social media and content coordinator; Portia Zaffaroni, co-founder and president; and Breia Monti, discover local YYJ marketing coordinator. (Courtesy of Portia Zaffaroni)

Victoria women’s group collects 418 hygiene kits for Women in Need

Victoria Women’s Professional Group kicks off the giving season

‘Tis the season of giving and a recently formed Victoria women’s group has been doing its part to make sure everyone feels supported this holiday.

In the last month, the Victoria Women’s Professional Group (VWPG) has collected 418 hygiene kits from Victoria residents to donate to the local non-profit Women in Need (WIN). The kits contain basic items such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, period care products and some more fun items such as nail polish, face masks and makeup.

READ ALSO: New Victoria period care company looks to empower menstruators

“I’m in awe of how many people wanted to help,” said Portia Zaffaroni, who co-founded VWPG in January. The organization is a business network for like-minded women to connect, share ideas and grow.

“We believe in lifting each other up, not tearing each other down – and that doesn’t just apply to our members. Now more than ever, we have to all work together to strengthen our community,” Zaffaroni said.

That’s why VWPG chose to make its first major initiative as an organization supporting WIN, a non-profit whose goal is to empower women.

The hygiene kits are part of WIN’s annual Community Cheer Campaign. Funds from the campaign support the organization’s programs, including helping women fleeing violence to set up a new home, providing women with practical training and financial assistance and giving women the necessities they need to become self-sufficient.

A new survey from Women’s Shelter Canada shows that both the rates and severity of violence have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recognizing a growing need for support among women, Zaffaroni said VWPG is planning monthly volunteer events for the new year to provide mentorship to female high school students. The organization will also donate a month of a member’s membership dues to WIN if they refer someone who joins.

READ ALSO: Canada-wide survey of women’s shelters shows abuse more severe during pandemic

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Charity and DonationsChristmasHoliday givingwomen entrepreneurswomen shelters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian entrepreneurs in south Florida lament loss of snowbirds, eye 2021 homecoming
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. church defies provincial ban on in-person services for a second time

Just Posted

Michael Farrell has opened Avenue Barber in Oak Bay Village next to Cobs Bread. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
New barbershop moves into Oak Bay Village

Location too good to pass up, despite opening during a pandemic

The Victoria Women’s Professional Group collected more than 400 hygiene kits for Women in Need in November. Left to right: Cassandra Little, social media and content coordinator; Portia Zaffaroni, co-founder and president; and Breia Monti, discover local YYJ marketing coordinator. (Courtesy of Portia Zaffaroni)
Victoria women’s group collects 418 hygiene kits for Women in Need

Victoria Women’s Professional Group kicks off the giving season

Tom Jackson and bassist Kirby Barber in a trailer for "The Huron Carole," from video posted to youtube.com.
Tom Jackson’s ‘Huron Carole’ concert goes virtual to feed hungry Canadians

Victoria broadcast date is Friday, Dec. 8, to benefit Mustard Seed Food Bank

Oak Bay resident Chelsea Peddle specializes in end-of-life planning. (Courtesy of Chelsea Peddle)
Life is finite, death should be planned for, says Oak Bay death doula

Chelsea Peddle says COVID-19 is a reminder that life can end suddenly

Value of 2020 building permits up 46 per cent in Sidney through 2020, two larger projects face uncertain future. (Black Press Media File)
Value of building permits up 46 per cent in Sidney through 2020

Public also heard concerns from councillors about direction of construction activity

Zoom meetings, including this one by the Ladysmith Town Council are becoming popular in 2020. (Town of Ladysmith/YouTube)
QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

Despite restrictions on in-person meetings, there are still ways to stay connected

(Kamloops This Week)
B.C. man who bragged about his ‘new toys’ sentenced to four years for gun possession

Rintoul has about two-and-a-half years left to spend in federal custody

Culture Guard executive director Kari Simpson spoke to reporters outside the Riverside Calvary Church in Langley on Sunday, Dec. 6, to confirm in-person services were again held despite a provincial COVID-19 order to the contrary. Simpson said a ticket issued a week earlier for breaching the ban would be challenged in court. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. church defies provincial ban on in-person services for a second time

Plans legal challenge of $2,300 fine issued in November

Comox Valley resident Gogs Gagnon book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients in B.C. Photo supplied.
B.C. man’s book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients throughout the province

Gogs Gagnon’s book to be included in Prostate Cancer Foundation BC’s kits

WestJet in flight. Black Press file photo
Two Comox-Calgary flights exposed to COVID-19 in the past week

Seven flights between the two airports have now been flagged for COVID exposure

Mark Donnelly, who has been the anthem singer for the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team since 2001, performs O Canada at a protest against measures taken by public health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks owner cuts ties with anthem singer who planned to sing at COVID protest

Donnelly has been performing for NHL club since 2001

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Contact tracing begins for Campbell River high school community after positive COVID-19 result

Exposure occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
First Nations Leadership Council demands justice for victims of B.C. social worker

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls actions of Robert Saunders ‘nothing short of complete depravity’

Demonstrators, organized by the Public Fishery Alliance, outside the downtown Vancouver offices of Fisheries and Oceans Canada July 6 demand the marking of all hatchery chinook to allow for a sustainable public fishery while wild stocks recover. (Public Fishery Alliance Facebook photo)
Angry B.C. anglers see petition tabled in House of Commons

Salmon fishers demand better access to the healthy stocks in the public fishery

Most Read