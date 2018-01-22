Victoria Women’s March draws hundreds

The Victoria Women’s March brought hundreds of supporters out, of all ages, genders and backgrounds to support the protection and advancement of women’s rights. Makari Espe photo

Hundreds of people gathered in Victoria for the second annual Women’s March that made its way through downtown on Saturday.

Folks of all ages, genders and backgrounds rallied in Centennial Square before marching down Government Street to the legislature in both a celebration and a protest. BC Green Party leader Elizabeth May addressed a crowd carrying signs that read, “women’s rights are human rights” and “this is not an ovary action” to congratulate and thank organizers.

RELATED: Victoria Women’s March 2.0 hits the streets Jan. 20

RELATED: 2017 provided new motivation for Women’s March participants

Victorians came out in support of equality for women, representation and safety after this year’s #MeToo movement brought to light the issues surrounding sexual violence.

What started last year as a protest to the election of American president Donald Trump has turned into a show of solidarity with people marching in communities all over the world, to bring attention to the strength and resilience of women.

Black Press reporter Makari Espe was there to catch all the action. For more photos, check out Victoria News on Facebook.