The Victoria Women’s March brought hundreds of supporters out, of all ages, genders and backgrounds to support the protection and advancement of women’s rights. Makari Espe photo

Victoria Women’s March draws hundreds

Pink pussy hats aplenty as demonstrators took to downtown streets

Hundreds of people gathered in Victoria for the second annual Women’s March that made its way through downtown on Saturday.

Folks of all ages, genders and backgrounds rallied in Centennial Square before marching down Government Street to the legislature in both a celebration and a protest. BC Green Party leader Elizabeth May addressed a crowd carrying signs that read, “women’s rights are human rights” and “this is not an ovary action” to congratulate and thank organizers.

RELATED: Victoria Women’s March 2.0 hits the streets Jan. 20

RELATED: 2017 provided new motivation for Women’s March participants

Victorians came out in support of equality for women, representation and safety after this year’s #MeToo movement brought to light the issues surrounding sexual violence.

What started last year as a protest to the election of American president Donald Trump has turned into a show of solidarity with people marching in communities all over the world, to bring attention to the strength and resilience of women.

Black Press reporter Makari Espe was there to catch all the action. For more photos, check out Victoria News on Facebook.

Previous story
New development in missing plane near Revelstoke
Next story
Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

Just Posted

Driver escapes from crash in Sidney

Town truck and another vehicle collide, causing van to roll over

Final key components for Johnson Street Bridge installed this weekend in Victoria

Dynamic Beast crane barge arrives back in town on Friday

Victoria Women’s March draws hundreds

Pink pussy hats aplenty as demonstrators took to downtown streets

FISHING ADVENTURES: Winter fishing season in full swing

Upcoming fishing events include Local Pub’s Salmon Superbowl Derby and Victoria Boat Show

GALLERY: Storm causes damage along the waterfront in Greater Victoria

Municipal crews are cleaning up Monday following Sunday’s high wind and waves

Backyard of $2.2M Uplands property bulldozed for BMX jump track

34-year-old financial advisor fulfills childhood dream

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

VIDEO: Massive waves destroy chunks of Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Some viewpoints will be closed for the foreseeable future because you won’t even know they were there

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

Tofino and Ucluelet wowed by biggest waves in a decade

“Even in pictures you show the kids and that, unless you’re witnessing it live, it’s like no other.”

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

UPDATE: Two people die in ATV accident south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Coal dust escaping rail cars spurs B.C. petition

Local governments are on board with Shuswap resident’s request for better control of escaping particulate

Vikes women run to 6-0, win first rugby sevens tourney of season

UVic Vikes this week: Hoops teams host shoot for the cure

Most Read