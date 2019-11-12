Victoria women’s program in critical need of household items for women

Everything from dining sets to beds is needed to keep their programs running

Women In Need (WIN) employees Mabel Marin, right, and Ocea Dewolfe are in urgent need of household item donations to continue running their programs. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Victoria’s Women in Need (WIN) are asking the public to donate any household items, to help keep two of their programs afloat.

“Our stock is really low,” said Mabel Marin, Communications and Marketing for WIN. “Without these, we are not able to fully provide the programs we have in place to the women that need it most.”

The self-sustaining organization is looking for anything that is found in a home, including dining sets, glasses, pots and pans, toys, and everything else a family needs.

READ MORE: Clothing donation bins still banned in Pitt Meadows

WIN works with local community organizations, such as 1 UP Victoria Single Parent Resource Centre or Cridge Transition House, to give women gift cards to shop in their stores so they can best choose their family’s needs.

They also provide the basic necessities when a woman is ready to leave a transition house and start moving into a new home for herself and her children. That’s when New Start program comes into play. Beds, kitchen items, linens, furniture, and other household items are provided.

Notably, WIN doesn’t depend on government funding and is 100 per cent reliant on the community’s generosity.

“Every item you donate makes a difference,” Marin said.

“If a certain item had a lot of meaning for you, think about the potential it has to mean just as much for the next person who will use it. You don’t need to donate a lot, just know that any single item counts. If you only can spare a toaster, then that’s enough.”

WIN’s donation centre is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at 555 Ardersier Rd. For more info, head over to womeninneed.ca/donating.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com