Victoria Women’s Transition House seeking donors for Christmas hamper program

Makenna Rielly, executive director of the Victoria Women’s Transition House, speaks at an announcement for 50 new safe housing units on the West Shore for women and children fleeing violence. (Courtesy Province of British Columbia)

The Victoria Women’s Transition House Society is looking for more donors to help with their Christmas hamper program.

“We have only received 25 per cent of what we need to be covered,” said Deborah Rogers, the society’s communications manager. “Donations make a real genuine difference in the lives of women.”

The program will once again see the society giving out gift card hampers to their clients after distributing 308 last year.

“We used to create wonderful hampers with toys and toiletries and all sorts of goodies in them,” Rogers said. “We have now switched to gift card hampers due to COVID-19.”

Their clients include single women, single moms of young children or teenagers and older women.

Donors are matched with a woman or a family and are sent a wish list.

“We have found that it’s very meaningful for donors to know they are supporting a specific family,” Rogers added. “It gives them a chance to have a personal connection.”

Hampers can be personalized but must include a grocery gift card.

Donors can drop off hampers at the society’s community office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Nov. 21 to 25.

“To the staff at Victoria Women’s Transition House Society, my son and I would like to give a special thank you for providing us with funds to move to a safe location,” said a hamper recipient in a statement. “We would also like to say thank you to the donor for their generous donation of gift cards to help out this Christmas. I am filled with so much gratitude that I can now provide my son with a safe and nurturing home, and I couldn’t have done it without your support.”

