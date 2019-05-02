Students gathered at the B.C. legislature for a Friday afternoon “climate strike,” March 15, 2019. Plastic orcas are a regular feature of anti-pipeline protests there. (Keri Coles/Black Press Media)

Victoria Youth head to B.C. Legislature for climate strike

Thousands of students are anticipated for the Friday morning protest

Greater Victoria students will flood the lawns of the B.C. Legislature on Friday morning to join a national strike to demand climate action.

Thousands of students have been gathering in protest of climate change internationally, following the lead of Swedish youth activist Greta Thunberg.

Most recently Victoria students skipped school to demand change on March 15 and Feb. 1.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria youth strike for their future as part of global movement

Friday’s protest begins at 11 a.m. at the Victoria City Hall. From there, students will march down Government Street and rally at the Legislature from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Youth in Canada understand science, and know that action on climate change must come now, for as the IPCC says we only have 10-11 years left,” said 16-year-old Emma-Jane Burian, one of the lead organizers. “We are inspired to strike because we want the right to a future. Youth want all levels of government to know that climate change is the most important issue of our time. We will continue to strike until our demands are met.”

ALSO READ: Victoria youth skip school for climate strike

Students have seven areas which their demands focus on:

  • Bold Emissions Reductions Targets
  • Separation of Oil and State
  • A Just Transition
  • Environmental rights
  • Indigenous rights
  • Conservation of Biodiversity
  • Protection for Vulnerable Groups

The March 15 strike saw thousands of students march in Victoria, and strike leaders claim more people are anticipated for Friday morning.

