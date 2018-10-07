The annual Zombie Walk happens this Sunday in downtown Victoria, starting in Centennial Square. The walk attracts brains-seeking members of the undead, and hundreds of curious onlookers. File photo

Victoria Zombie Walk happening this weekend

The walk begins on Sunday Oct. 7 at Centennial Square

If you’re looking to whet your appetite for Thanksgiving dinner this weekend, why not eat some brains (or at least pretend to).

Victoria’s annual Zombie Walk is happening this weekend, and people are welcome to sport some torn clothes, bring their gory props, and practice their ghouly gaits around the downtown core.

The event will run on Sunday Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. beginning at Centennial Square.

The gathering is sure to produce an undead hoard in the hundreds, making it Victoria’s largest flash mob event.

To keep up to date you can head to the event’s Facebook page.

