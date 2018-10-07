Victoria Zombie Walk happening this weekend

If you’re looking to whet your appetite for Thanksgiving dinner this weekend, why not eat some brains (or at least pretend to).
Victoria’s annual Zombie Walk is happening this weekend, and people are welcome to sport some torn clothes, bring their gory props, and practice their ghouly gaits around the downtown core.
The event will run on Sunday Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. beginning at Centennial Square.
The gathering is sure to produce an undead hoard in the hundreds, making it Victoria’s largest flash mob event.
