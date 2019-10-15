Michelangelo (left) and Candice Woodward celebrate the announcement of the 2020 Capital City Comic Con. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria’s 2020 Capital City Comic Con to feature a special Star Trek guest

Cherry Bomb Toys announced tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday

Cosplayers, comic fans and TV lovers get ready for Friday morning: tickets for the Capital City Comic Con 2020 are going on sale.

In an exciting announcement on Tuesday morning, Cherry Bomb Toys owner and Comic Con promoter Candice Woodward revealed that one of the special guests at this year’s events is American actress, Gates McFadden, who played Dr. Beverly Crusher on Star Trek: Next Generation. McFadden also worked as a choreographer for cult classics like Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal.

“We are very over the moon to bring her to Victoria,” Woodward said.

New attractions at the third Capital City Comic Con include the participation of a Halo group, all new artists, and new celebrity guests and artists.

“Gates is just our first announcement, so we’ll be constantly announcing new guests while we go,” Woodward said.

PHOTOS: Comic Con brings out the super in Sidney

In 2019, the Capital City Comic Con drew in more than 9,500 visitors over three days, a number that Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA) executive director Jeff Bray thinks will rise.

“We’re always excited for this event, it’s growing every year,” Bray said, adding that he is a Star Trek fan and that he’s happy about the announcement. “We’re hitting our stride and are now able to start signing up our talent this early. It’s going to be great, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.”

ALSO READ: Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts visits Victoria for Comic Con

The 2020 Capital City Comic Con will run from March 20-22 at the Victoria Conference Centre. Tickets will be available on Friday, Oct. 18 at ticketrocket.co, with adult passes ranging from $25-99, child passes ranging from $10-23 and family passes ranging from $59-175.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Previous story
Esquimalt stabbing suspect arrested behind Oak Bay High
Next story
Okanagan principals told to confiscate vaping products from students

Just Posted

Victoria’s 2020 Capital City Comic Con to feature a special Star Trek guest

Cherry Bomb Toys announced tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday

Man swinging election sign threatens to kill woman in Oak Bay

Police detain aggravated man without use of taser

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

Esquimalt stabbing suspect arrested behind Oak Bay High

Oak Bay police briefs for Oct. 7 to 13

Former child care worker charged with Saanich sexual assault pleads guilty

Jesse Doig arrested in May, remaining in custody since

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

VIDEO: Bear spies on cyclists riding by on Campbell River street

Riders seem unaware the bruin is mere feet away on the side of the road

Two Cowichan Tribes families devastated by duplex fire

Carla Sylvester sat in her vehicle, on Tuesday morning, with tears in… Continue reading

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in US after ‘accidentally’ crossing border

Parents travelling with three-month-old reportedly being held in Pennsylvania

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Alberta to join B.C.’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

B.C. government claims opioids were falsely marketed as less addictive than other pain meds

VIDEO: Trudeau, Singh posture for ‘progressive’ votes while Scheer fights in Quebec

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been on the rise in recent polls, is campaigning in Toronto

Advance voter turnout up 25% for first two days: Elections Canada

Two million people voted Friday and Saturday

Most Read