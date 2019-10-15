Victoria’s 2020 Capital City Comic Con to feature a special Star Trek guest

Cherry Bomb Toys announced tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday

Michelangelo (left) and Candice Woodward celebrate the announcement of the 2020 Capital City Comic Con. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Cosplayers, comic fans and TV lovers get ready for Friday morning: tickets for the Capital City Comic Con 2020 are going on sale.

In an exciting announcement on Tuesday morning, Cherry Bomb Toys owner and Comic Con promoter Candice Woodward revealed that one of the special guests at this year’s events is American actress, Gates McFadden, who played Dr. Beverly Crusher on Star Trek: Next Generation. McFadden also worked as a choreographer for cult classics like Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal.

“We are very over the moon to bring her to Victoria,” Woodward said.

New attractions at the third Capital City Comic Con include the participation of a Halo group, all new artists, and new celebrity guests and artists.

“Gates is just our first announcement, so we’ll be constantly announcing new guests while we go,” Woodward said.

In 2019, the Capital City Comic Con drew in more than 9,500 visitors over three days, a number that Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA) executive director Jeff Bray thinks will rise.

“We’re always excited for this event, it’s growing every year,” Bray said, adding that he is a Star Trek fan and that he’s happy about the announcement. “We’re hitting our stride and are now able to start signing up our talent this early. It’s going to be great, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.”

The 2020 Capital City Comic Con will run from March 20-22 at the Victoria Conference Centre. Tickets will be available on Friday, Oct. 18 at ticketrocket.co, with adult passes ranging from $25-99, child passes ranging from $10-23 and family passes ranging from $59-175.

