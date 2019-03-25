Victoria’s annual ‘foodie fundraiser’ promises to be ‘deliciously fierce’

Hungry Hearts event raises money for Our Place Society

Gather round, foodies of Victoria. The ‘Hungry Hearts: A savoury soiree for Our Place’ fundraiser is an opportunity to try some tasty dishes and support a great cause.

The sixth year of the “foodie fundraiser” pins eight top Victoria cooks head-to-head in a competition for the title of ‘Top Chef’ in support of Victoria’s Our Place Society, a community centre serving people experiencing homelessness, addiction, poverty and mental health challenges.

“The competition will be deliciously fierce,” said Don Evans, chief executive officer of Our Place Society. “And the winners will be everyone who gets to taste the gourmet creations and know their support is making a difference beyond the evening.”

This year’s competitors include: Brendan Walker of the Delta Ocean Pointe Resort; Josh Courtin of Dobosala; Tyler Thompson of Fishhook at Mermaid Wharf; Castro Boateng of House of Boateng; Brett Black of Kid Sister; Richard Teves of Toque Catering; Nicolas Hipperson of the Union Club; and Robert Budlong of the Camosun College Culinary Program, along with his team of young, up and coming student chefs.

Since it started, Hungry Hearts has raised over $600,000 in support of Our Place Society.

The society’s director of philanthropy, Marg Rose, said proceeds provide “needed food, shelter, training” and aid in “transforming lives at five locations by the incredible team of 600 volunteers and talented staff of Our Place Society.”

The Hungry Hearts event is on April 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort.

Tickets are $150 and are available by phone at 250-940-5064, by email stevens@ourplacesociety.com, or online at www.ourplacesociety.com/events.

