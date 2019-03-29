Victoria’s Bay Centre offers free retail space in new contest

The ‘Pop-up Your Shop’ contest is running until April 15

Local entrepreneurs have a unique opportunity to showcase their products this summer.

The Bay Centre in downtown Victoria is hosting its first “Pop-up Your Shop” contest, where small businesses and start-ups can apply to win a rent-free space in the mall.

Applicants can propose their products and potentially snag a kiosk spot in the middle of the mall during Victoria’s busiest tourism season.

“Some of the greatest brands in the world started in their garage, such as Apple and Google,” said Darlene Hollstein, general manager of the Bay Centre. “So we want to give entrepreneurs a hand up.”

The prized area will be right next to the centre court, with an approximately area of 10 x 14 ft.

“It’s a very high profile spot,” Hollstein said. “In the summer the mall sees 600,000 people.”

The winner will get the spot for a full four weeks in August, while second and third-place winners will be given a free kiosk for the first two and last two weeks of July, respectively.

If the businesses do well, Hollstein said, more opportunities could become available either in the Bay Centre or at other outlets managed by Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services across Canada.

Interested parties can bring by their applications to the Bay Centre’s administration office, located at the mall’s lower level at 2-1150 Douglas St. until April 15.

To download the application form or for more information, you can visit thebaycentre.ca.

