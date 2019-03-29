The Bay Centre is hosting its first ‘Pop-up Your Shop’ contest, offering free retail space (File photo)

Victoria’s Bay Centre offers free retail space in new contest

The ‘Pop-up Your Shop’ contest is running until April 15

Local entrepreneurs have a unique opportunity to showcase their products this summer.

The Bay Centre in downtown Victoria is hosting its first “Pop-up Your Shop” contest, where small businesses and start-ups can apply to win a rent-free space in the mall.

Applicants can propose their products and potentially snag a kiosk spot in the middle of the mall during Victoria’s busiest tourism season.

ALSO READ: Esquimalt puts freeze on taxes for local businesses

“Some of the greatest brands in the world started in their garage, such as Apple and Google,” said Darlene Hollstein, general manager of the Bay Centre. “So we want to give entrepreneurs a hand up.”

The prized area will be right next to the centre court, with an approximately area of 10 x 14 ft.

“It’s a very high profile spot,” Hollstein said. “In the summer the mall sees 600,000 people.”

ALSO READ: Small business to get rebates for some of the cost of energy efficiency projects

The winner will get the spot for a full four weeks in August, while second and third-place winners will be given a free kiosk for the first two and last two weeks of July, respectively.

If the businesses do well, Hollstein said, more opportunities could become available either in the Bay Centre or at other outlets managed by Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services across Canada.

Interested parties can bring by their applications to the Bay Centre’s administration office, located at the mall’s lower level at 2-1150 Douglas St. until April 15.

To download the application form or for more information, you can visit thebaycentre.ca.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
‘CSI for wildlife’: eDNA detects endangered frog near Lillooet

Just Posted

‘CSI for wildlife’: eDNA detects endangered frog near Lillooet

Resulting in tripling of the known range of the species

Pop-up beer garden pours in Centennial Square

Beer truck features 12 drinks on tap

Peninsula the launching pad for explosion of women’s sporting talent

Steady stream of female athletes have come out of Saanich Peninsula last few years

Victoria cannabis dispensary comes to display agreement with heritage committee

The Original Farm on Douglas Street had faced conflicting needs between the province and the city

Esquimalt boasts gigantic garage sale set for Saturday

Hundreds of vendors expected at the largest garage sale yet

Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg

GoFundMe campaign raised more than $4,400 for Iranian-born Roo

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

ICBC claims to move out of courtroom as of April 1

The reforms take effect on Monday, in addition a new injury cap on pain and suffering payouts

B.C. First Nation installs surveillance cameras in battle against illegal dumpers

The Penticton Indian Band is getting tough with illegal dumpers following incident Saturday night

Most Read