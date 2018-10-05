Victoria’s Bay Centre, United Way win national award for ‘Be.United’ campaign

The Bay Centre, in partnership with United Way Greater Victoria has secured a $10,000 grant to create a community helpline. (Kristyn Anthony/News staff)

A partnership between the Bay Centre and United Way Greater Victoria has garnered a $10,000 grant to create a community helpline.

Awarded by the International Council of Shopping Centres, the Bay Centre is the only shopping centre in Canada to be selected for their community support.

The award recognizes the centre’s joint campaign with the United Way, entitled “Be.United,” working toward a three-year goal to raise $15 million to fund a network of social services including a bc211 help line for Vancouver Island.

The confidential phone, text and online service connects people to hundreds of community, social and government services across the province, including access to mental health support.

The helpline is free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, in 160 languages.

In a release, The Bay Centre general manager Darlene Hollstein called the opportunity to partner with the non-profit, a “win-win.”

“Through our community partnerships program the Bay Centre focuses on providing awareness and focus on mental health,” Hollstein said.

“Be.United” will also be submitted to the Global ICSC Foundation to compete for an additional $15,000 (U.S.) grant, to be awarded in May 2019.

In 2017, the Bay Centre also won a Canadian Maple Leaf Award for their Canada 150 campaign, a collection of 150 art installations honouring Canada’s history.

