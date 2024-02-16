Victoria’s De Goede to compete at BC Place for 1st time for Rugby 7s

The Vancouver Sevens start on Feb. 23

Victoria local, Sophie de Goede, one of the nominees for the 2022 World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year, is strapping up her boots for the Vancouver Sevens starting Feb. 23.

De Goede made her international sevens debut in May 2023 and helped the Canadian women’s team qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

The former Canada Women’s 15 rugby squad captain will compete at BC Place for the first time and will play alongside Charity Williams, Caroline Crossley, and Carissa Norsten. Olivia Apps will captain the team. Head coach John Hanratty said that the team has been putting in the practice, and every single member has been putting in the hard yards.

“The Canadian World Series stop is one that we always look forward to, and our team is excited to step back onto the field at BC Place and put on a performance to be proud of in front of a great home crowd,” said Hanratty.

The women’s team will be joined by the men, who will be captained by Phil Berna. This will be his 50th World Series tournament.

Sean White, head coach of Canada’s Men’s Sevens team, said that he and the team are looking forward to playing with home field advantage and getting out on the pitch with friends and family present.

“Vancouver Sevens is always a highlight of the year for our players, and this year is no exception,” said White.

There will also be a few debuts at the Vancouver Sevens, with Noah Flesch, Ethan Hager, Max Stewart, and Cody Nhanala marking their first appearance with the team.

Tournament passes, single day tickets, and the schedule can be found at vansevens.com.

READ MORE:Love in Langford: From chemical connections to falling at first sight