Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel was named best historic hotel worldwide in the Americas for 2020/ (Courtesy of Fairmont Empress hotel)

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel was named best historic hotel worldwide in the Americas for 2020/ (Courtesy of Fairmont Empress hotel)

Victoria’s Empress named best historic hotel in Americas

Destination landmark first opened in 1908

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress was named best historic hotel worldwide in the Americas this year – a prestigious award granted by Historic Hotels Worldwide.

The destination historic landmark is part of a series of Fairmont hotels built by the Canadian Pacific Railway to serve as destinations along the transcontinental line. The Empress was designed by British architect Francis M. Rattenbury and built between 1904 and 1908 with the intention of catering to the wealthy.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Fairmont Empress crowned best hotel in Canada

Since then, it has accomplished this goal by hosting royalty and celebrities such as Winston Churchill, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth I and II.

Today, it is known for its lush front gardens and château-like architecture. The hotel has undergone a number of “modernizing” renovations since opening, with the most recent $60-million one finished in 2017.

READ ALSO: Bengal Lounge closing its doors

“We like to say that Fairmont Empress is Where Modern Meets Iconic and I believe this award confirms that we may have gotten this right,” Indu Bar, Fairmont Empress general manager, said.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

historyHotelsVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspicious device found in James Bay deemed safe: Victoria police
Next story
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

Just Posted

Dean Murdock hosting an episode of Amazing Places, his new placemaking podcast with 22 episodes that he started in July. (Dean Murdock Photo)
Pandemic podcasts emerge in Greater Victoria with policy, politics and punditry

Best Coast and Amazing Places podcasts put policy into practice

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel was named best historic hotel worldwide in the Americas for 2020/ (Courtesy of Fairmont Empress hotel)
Victoria’s Empress named best historic hotel in Americas

Destination landmark first opened in 1908

Vikram Sachdeva, founder and CEO of Seed and Stone, is disappointed with council’s refusal to refer his company’s application to the LCRB. (Stone and Seed/Submitted)
Sidney council refuses to comment on fourth pot store application, effectively denying it

Council also tells LCRB it won’t comment on new applications until pending applications are processed

Victoria Royals winger Keanu Derungs will suit up for team Switzerland at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships in Edmonton this holiday season. (Kevin Light/Courtesy Victoria Royals)
Victoria Royals winger wearing the red and white of Switzerland at world juniors

Keanu Derungs looks to help his country medal for just the second time in seasonal hockey favourite

Wylie Thomas burning carpet burweed at Cattle Point. The invasive plant has a shallow root and germinates quickly, making it hard to eradicate. However, a propane torch is an effective tool to kill it because of the shallow root. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay torching invasive burweed at Cattle Point

Carpet burweed threatens last of the camas meadows

More than 500 people race towards the cold waters of Boundary Bay for the 40th annual Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. on Jan. 1, 2020. Friday, Jan. 1 is Polar Bear Plunge Day around the world. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

Polar Bear Plunge Day, Bacon Day and Fruitcake Toss Day are all coming up this week

News Bulletin file photo
Nanaimo RCMP’s serious crimes unit investigating after body found on Boxing Day

Police asking for tips following death of 59-year-old man near downtown

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

FILE PHOTO
Police watchdog investigates after man dies in Port Alberni

RCMP responded to a call of a man on a residential roof

Most Read